Citing Growth, Azimuth GRC Announces Heads of Legal and Compliance, Finance Leading compliance automation management platform grows leadership team with the addition of two industry veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC , a compliance automation pioneer, today announced that Ross Gloudeman has joined the company as general counsel and chief compliance officer and Mike Redmon has joined as director of financial planning and analysis.

"We continue to build an impressive breadth and depth of talent across our growing organization," said Rohin Tagra , Azimuth GRC's founder and CEO. "Ross brings the full weight of his deep domain expertise in legal and compliance within the mortgage industry, and his experience will help us enhance our platform to the next level. And I am pleased to welcome Mike, who brings considerable experience in corporate finance and business operations to drive efficiencies at Azimuth GRC."

Gloudeman joins Azimuth GRC with over 15 years of experience in legal, risk and compliance management at Home Point Capital, Walter Investment Management Corp, and Black Knight, Inc.

"One of my many reasons for joining the company is a belief in Azimuth GRC's capabilities to deliver substantial risk reduction for regulated industries," said Gloudeman. "I'm excited to engage with peers about how our products, OMNIA, LINEAGE and VALIDATOR, fit into a sustainable compliance management system."

Redmon joins the Azimuth GRC team with over a decade of experience in finance and business operations at Volly and Black Knight, Inc.

"Azimuth GRC has the opportunity to provide regulatory compliance to all industries," said Redmon. "I look forward to helping the company scale within the banking industry and beyond."

This announcement follows several significant company milestones, including a strategic investment from Truist Ventures in January 2022 and a series A funding round in November 2021. Together, these funds are helping fuel internal growth for the company, including the recent appointment of Chief Technology Officer Ned Carroll .

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC is an automated compliance technology platform that helps companies in regulated industries comply with federal and state laws, rules, and regulations. Revolutionizing the world of regulatory compliance, Azimuth GRC is the first and only company to codify every federal and state law on one platform, forever changing the culture of compliance by automating manual compliance work once performed on paper spreadsheets. Azimuth GRC's portfolio of products includes OMNIA, which categorizes each law and converts it into plain business language for clear and concise operational requirements. Through LINEAGE, organizations map all laws and regulations directly to individual departments and controls. VALIDATOR is the only solution to provide full-population, automated-compliance testing of an entire portfolio. Visit AzimuthGRC.com to learn more.

