CoachHub Academy enables employees to take ownership of their professional development

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachHub, the global leader in digital coaching, announces the launch of CoachHub Academy, a content library tailored to enhance the coaching journey through personalized on-demand content.

CoachHub Academy allows coaches and coachees to organize and bookmark content relevant to their personal development.

By allowing the coachee to work towards their unique goals both independently and with the support of their coach, organizations increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their coaching programs.

Driven by advanced algorithms, CoachHub Academy makes recommendations based on the individual's activity, while considering the goals that they have selected. Tailoring content ensures that each individual user receives customized training that maximizes their learning and enriches their coaching experience.

"In the world of hybrid work, there is a need for personalized training that learners can undertake on their own terms,'' said Jens Dembski, chief product officer at CoachHub. "CoachHub Academy has the power to transform both people and organizations by eliminating the roadblocks that come along with traditional in-person coaching. This robust library of tailored content allows coachees to take charge of their own professional development.''

According to CoachHub research , 45% of employees report that training and development in their organizations is not personalized to the unique needs of the learner. "We close this gap and help people navigate challenging times through our highly individualized distribution of carefully crafted content for all aspects of coaching and professional development, leadership, DE&I, wellbeing and new work," adds Dr. Christian Ebeling, head of learning experience and content at CoachHub. "The CoachHub Academy fosters transformational learning to facilitate personal and professional growth."

CoachHub Academy content is geared towards people at all stages of their careers, with thousands of exclusive articles, exercises, podcasts, videos and learning programs available for the coach and coachee to explore using intelligent search and filtering tools.

"A strong relationship between the coach and coachee is paramount, and the CoachHub Academy is designed to bolster that relationship while enhancing the learning journey through truly personalized content,'' said Prof. Jonathan Passmore, SVP of coaching at CoachHub. ''Coaching is both an art and a science, and with the right tools in place, coaches can inspire and motivate their coachees to overcome barriers and reach their goals.''

CoachHub Academy is available in eight different languages, with content written by CoachHub's team of global behavioral scientists, the Coaching Lab and world-renowned learning partners like Harvard Business Review. CoachHub Academy is currently available on desktop and mobile.

About CoachHub

CoachHub is the leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create personalized, measurable and scalable coaching programmes for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention.

CoachHub's global pool of coaches is comprised of over 3,000 certified business coaches in 70 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 60 languages, to serve more than 500 clients. CoachHub's programs are based on advanced R&D from our Coaching Lab, led by Prof. Jonathan Passmore and our Scientific Council. CoachHub is backed by leading tech investors, including Draper Esprit, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, RTP Global, Signals Venture Capital and Speedinvest. In September 2021, CoachHub acquired French digital coaching pioneer MoovOne to build a global champion focused on jointly democratizing coaching.

