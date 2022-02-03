Digibee Secures $25 Million Series A Round to Help Global Enterprises Modernize Architectures and Accelerate Their Digital Transformations - Leading iPaas Startup receives investment led by SoftBank to help US-based and Latin American-based Companies Achieve Their Tomorrow Today -

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digibee , the leading low-code integration platform, announced its $25 million Series A round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund with additional participation from Kinea and G2D Investments. With this investment, Digibee plans to grow its customer base in the United States and in Latin America to empower more global enterprises to win the digital race.

Since its inception in 2017, Digibee's low code platform drastically reduces the complexity of integration environments and enables enterprises to digitally transform their legacy systems 10-times faster than other systems. Digibee is the preferred iPaaS solution for 250+ corporate customers including Accenture, B3, Carrefour, and others.

Digibee manages IT complexity in an agile, simple, and efficient way, enabling its customers to adopt a future-proof architecture and unlock innovation, without a single line of code and investment in new systems. Digibee is built by innovators from the world's leading technology companies to change the way companies connect their systems.

"We are thrilled to see that the investment community believes in our mission to make our customers and our customers' customers unstoppable," said Rodrigo Bernardinelli, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Digibee. "We are helping global enterprises on their digital journey, so they can grow and scale without economically prohibitive upfront costs while empowering their talent to focus on driving their business forward. We look forward to reaching the world's most innovative companies in the US and globally."

"We are very excited about the Digibee investment. The company tackles a cost line – integrations – that accounts for over 50% of software spend, enabling organizations to connect their systems to turn the digital transformation into reality", says Rodrigo Baer, Managing Partner of early-stage investments at SoftBank Latin America Fund. "The company is building a world class salesforce to take that solution to market, which will turn their product into a really global player".

About Digibee

Digibee helps organizations modernize their legacy architectures by enabling frictionless connectivity between applications, unleashing digital experiences at scale.

The cloud means workflows, not better file shares. Digibee's innovative and flexible modern integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) can dramatically expedite IT projects, reducing costs and technical debt while connecting applications, processes, and people for faster time-to-market without a major investment. Digibee has offices in the US and Brazil.

About Softbank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds, which are investing more than US$135 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; the US$5 billion SoftBank Latin America Fund, the largest venture fund in that region; the newly-launched US$3 billion SoftBank Latin America Fund II; and the SB Opportunity Fund, a US$100 million fund dedicated to investing in enterprises founded by entrepreneurs of color in the U.S. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.

About Kinea Ventures – Itaú's Corporate Venture Capital

Itaú's Corporate Venture Capital Fund was created with the goal of generating value for the Bank through minority investments in startups in the financial services and technology sectors. The fund is one of the ways found by Itaú to stay close to the startup innovation ecosystem that operates in strategic segments for the Bank, which is vital in a highly disruptive environment. The investments are done by Kinea Ventures, managed by Kinea, in order to enable the Bank's Corporate VC initiative and position it at the edge of the main innovations and financial market solutions. Itaú's CVC Fund acts as a partner of companies, preserving their independence and contributing to leverage and accelerate their growth.

About Kinea

One of the main asset managers in Brazil, Kinea was born in 2007 with the help of Itaú Unibanco. With 145 employees and more than R$ 55 billion under management, the manager specializes in investments in hedge funds, real estate, pension, private equity and infrastructure. The Venture Capital fund is the result of a new partnership between Kinea and Itaú Unibanco, with the objective of staying connected to the main innovations and financial market solutions. To learn more, please visit: www.kinea.com.br

About G2D Investments

G2D Investments (G2DI33) is the first global Venture Capital company listed in the Latin American stock exchange. G2D invests in outstanding entrepreneurial teams that are leading companies with the potential to become leaders in their industries. More information at https://ri.g2d-investments.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Fraser

sarah.fraser@topagency.com

650.743.0660

View original content:

SOURCE Digibee