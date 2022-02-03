HMFH ARCHITECTS AND BOSTON ARCHITECTURAL COLLEGE ANNOUNCE NEW SCHOLARSHIP FOSTERING DIVERSITY IN DESIGN

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMFH Architects, in partnership with The Boston Architectural College (BAC), today announced the establishment of the HMFH Scholarship Fund, created to expand academic opportunities for students underrepresented in the architecture and design professions. This new Scholarship aims to increase access to these professions for Black, Indigenous, people of color, first-generation college students, students with disabilities, and other underrepresented populations. Creation of the Scholarship continues a decades-long relationship between HMFH and the BAC.

"HMFH's extraordinarily generous gift is a visible and inspiring message that will lead the way in furthering the BAC's mission of diversifying the design professions and making design education accessible to all people," said Dr. Mahesh Daas, Boston Architectural College President. "This generous investment, which continues HMFH's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, will create sustainable and vital opportunities for underrepresented students."

The Scholarship selection process will begin this spring, and the first recipients will be announced in the fall. The intent of the Scholarship is to advance diversity by providing critical financial support to encourage students not only to enroll in architecture studies, but also to achieve success in college and to graduate. Beyond their classroom experience, recipients will have opportunities to work on planning and design projects with HMFH team members.

"With this HMFH Scholarship, we are taking concrete steps to increase access to design education for minority students and thereby increase diversity within the architecture profession," said Pip Lewis, AIA, HMFH Principal. "We knew as soon as the idea arose that partnering with the BAC was the ideal pathway to fulfill our aspiration for the Scholarship's impact, while solidifying our longstanding relationship with the College." HMFH President Lori Cowles, herself a graduate of the BAC, notes that "This Scholarship is a significant effort to bring greater equity and diversity to our profession, as we have been doing in our own practice."

HMFH Architects is a design firm known for its community-based approach, user-centric design, and healthy, sustainable buildings. A certified Women-Owned Business, HMFH designs for public school districts, independent schools, universities, and community and public-realm clients.

The Boston Architectural College is a recognized institution with a diverse student population representing 35 countries. Providing excellence in practice-integrated design education, the BAC was Ranked #1 for Best Graduate School for Earning Potential and #4 for Best Architecture School Offering Bachelor's Degrees in the U.S. in 2020 by GradReports. The BAC offers bachelor and graduate degrees in architecture, interior architecture, landscape architecture, design studies as well as offering continuing education certificates and courses. The BAC upholds the importance of inclusive admission, diversity, innovation, dedicated faculty, and the intrinsic value of both academic and experiential education.

