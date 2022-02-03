Group will include the premier sales and marketing conference for senior care strategists, and underscores company's commitment to serving the senior care space with practical, relevant education and information that improves resident care

HMP Global Acquires Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit (SMASH); Announces Formation of Senior Care Division Group will include the premier sales and marketing conference for senior care strategists, and underscores company's commitment to serving the senior care space with practical, relevant education and information that improves resident care

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HMP Global, the world's largest healthcare event and education company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire the Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit (SMASH) from Senior Care Events, owned by Macgregor Communications and Validated Learnings. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

HMP Global Acquires Senior Care Marketing & Sales Summit (PRNewswire)

The transaction marks the latest in a busy year for the leading healthcare omnimedia group, that has recently completed five major acquisitions in the past twelve months.

SMASH is the premier meeting for c-suite sales and marketing executives within senior housing and post-acute care organizations looking to master strategies that capture market share and win customers. The 2022 meeting will take place October 24-26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We knew immediately that HMP Global was the right partner to support the SMASH meeting," said Bailey Beeken, managing director, SMASH. "We were impressed by their 37 years of leadership delivering exceptional healthcare education and information, but our decision was further bolstered by their recent acquisition of the Senior Living Executive Conference from Argentum, the association supporting companies operating professionally managed senior living communities. That agreement signaled HMP Global's commitment to serving the senior care industry. By leveraging the company's deep expertise, resources, and connections, the entire SMASH community will benefit from bold thinking, elevated innovation, and improved relationship building to help their organizations succeed. It's a great match that represents significant opportunity for everyone who participates in SMASH."

"We enthusiastically welcome Bailey, her team, and the entire SMASH community into the HMP Global family," said Jeff Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, HMP Global. What an incredible meeting and an incredible community – their success demonstrates the importance of remaining deeply connected to your customer and understanding and delivering on their needs. SMASH will become a principal brand in a new division for our business, and we look forward to working with Bailey and her team to support the SMASH community's success into the future."

The completion of the SMASH transaction continues HMP Global's accelerated, post-COVID growth. Recent transactions solidified the company's position as the global market leader for wound care education with the March 2021 acquisition of Kestrel Health Information; and positioned it as the best-in-class provider of addiction education with the February 2021 acquisition of a portfolio of educational meetings from C4 Recovery Foundation. The company acquired the ePlasty journal, the preeminent peer-reviewed digital journal dedicated to advancing medical and scientific knowledge in plastic and reconstructive surgery, surgical wound healing, vascular surgery, and tissue repair. In September, the company announced the acquisition of the annual Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo from Argentum, the leading national association supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities, and representing approximately 75 percent of the industry.

With the addition of SMASH, the company will bring together several strong brands under the Senior Care umbrella, including those in its well-regarded long-term and post-acute care portfolio: Annals of Long-Term Care, a peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Geriatrics Society, with a readership of more than 33,000 medical directors, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, and other allied health professionals; the Post-Acute Care Symposium (PACS); and a host of other publications, data intelligence tools, and news sites. HMP Global plans to add additional brands to the growing division in 2022.

To learn more about SMASH, visit seniorcaremarketingsummit.com.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

About Senior Care Events

Senior Care Events, owned by Validated Learnings and Macgregor Communications, was founded nine years ago to serve executives in senior housing and post-acute care organizations, and provide a place to connect with other veteran industry thought leaders, engage in collaborative learning and explore extraordinary networking opportunities. For more information, visit macgregorcommunications.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HMP Global