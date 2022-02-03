Kitchen United and Simon Launch "Grab Go Eat" Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon has announced "Grab Go Eat", a new collaboration with ghost kitchen industry leader, Kitchen United. Through the "Grab Go Eat" platform, customers can order from multiple restaurants in a single transaction for on-mall pickup or home delivery, allowing guests to choose whether food is delivered to their table or any store within the shopping center as well as skip the lines and pick up food directly from the restaurant or on-premise food lockers.

"The Grab Go Eat platform with Simon brings a new and cutting-edge dining experience to both consumers, employees and retailers at Simon's Del Amo Fashion Center and Roosevelt Field," said Eric Sadi, Co-President, Mall Platform, Simon. "Giving consumers the flexibility to dine when and where they want, as well as order from multiple restaurants all under one ticket is something that will completely enhance the customer experience at these locations and set the precedent this year."

"Our partnership with Simon signifies that demand for off-premise is continuing to accelerate, and we are eager to introduce our Grab Go Eat platform, which will provide both customers and mall staff with the opportunity to conveniently order from a variety of dining options," said Michael Montagano, CEO of Kitchen United. "At the same time, restaurants operating at each mall will be able to seamlessly expand their reach and customer base and streamline takeout and delivery operations through our unique model."

Customers will be able to order meals from Kitchen United's kiosks, website or the app and Grab Go Eat will take care of the rest.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Kitchen United

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premise business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into new markets, grow revenue through off-premise dining and expand delivery areas. For additional information, please visit: http://www.kitchenunited.com.

