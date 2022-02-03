Loomis full-year report January - December 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarter 4, 2021

Revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 5,325 million (4,537). Real growth was 15 percent

(-7) and organic growth was 11 percent (-9).

Operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 594 million (467) and the operating margin was 11.2 percent (10.3). Excluding Loomis Pay the operating margin was 12.1 percent (11.0).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 500 million (203) and income after taxes was SEK 359 million (103).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.82 (1.37).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 433 million (362), equivalent to 73 percent (78) of operating income (EBITA).

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had, overall, less negative impact on revenue and operating income compared to the fourth quarter 2020.

During the period 825,000 own shares were repurchased.

Full-year, 2021

Revenue for the period amounted to SEK 19,723 million (18,813). Real growth was 10 percent (-8) and organic growth was 6 percent (-9).

Operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 1,961 million (1,775) and the operating margin was 9.9 percent (9.4). Excluding Loomis Pay the operating margin was 10.7 percent (9.8).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 1,545 million (1,096) and income after taxes was SEK 1,104 million (716).

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 14.74 (9.52) and after dilution 14.73 (9.52).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 1,620 million (2,218), equivalent to 83 percent (125) of operating income (EBITA).

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had, during the first quarter this year, a negative impact on revenue and operating income compared to the first quarter 2020. During the remainder of 2021, the overall impact on revenue and operating margin, from the pandemic, was lower compared to the corresponding quarters 2020.

Dividend, for 2020, of SEK 6.00 per share (5.50) was distributed during the second quarter. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend, for 2021, of SEK 8.50 per share (6.00).

During 2021 a total of 1,379,985 own shares were repurchased.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

February 3, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

