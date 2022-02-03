Osborn Insurance Group Partners with Integrity to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology to Agents and Clients Integrity's insurtech focus, culture and values perfectly align with those of the Missouri-based IMO, positioning Osborn for a new phase of service and growth

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired Osborn Insurance Group, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Springfield, Missouri. As part of the acquisition, John Osborn, President of Osborn Insurance Group, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Osborn Insurance Group recognized that partnering with Integrity could help them grow, while retaining the best parts of their business and company culture," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Family is an important part of their culture, which is why the Osborn team felt like a perfect fit with our Integrity family. Over the years, Osborn Insurance Group has always appreciated adopting innovative technology solutions and their technology needs have surpassed what they could create on their own. Integrity is deeply invested in innovation and committed to creating the strongest insurtech products and systems for our partners. Brought together, our strengths will enhance an already successful business and keep Osborn Insurance Group growing for years to come."

Osborn Insurance Group began providing Medicare Supplement products to seniors in 1993. With a passion for helping agents grow their business, agency founder Gary Osborn led the company's evolution into an IMO focused solely on agent support. Osborn transitioned leadership to his son, John Osborn, in 2018. Today, Osborn Insurance Group helps independent agents and agency owners propel their businesses forward and has grown into one of the most prominent and respected IMOs in its region.

Through its Integrity partnership, Osborn Insurance Group will join a network of industry icons and legends. Integrity is building a thoughtful collective of leaders who are committed to innovating insurance in ways that help Americans prepare for the good days ahead. This partner network collaborates on best practices and strategies to optimize insurance and financial processes, and strives to protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

"I'm truly excited about the ways this partnership will move our agency into the future," said John Osborn, President of Osborn Insurance Group. "Integrity offers us access to top-tier technology and systems that align with our needs and focus. I'm also looking forward to participating in the Integrity partner network. Integrity has created cohesion among legendary industry leaders who can now focus on growth and innovation together. The ability to share and communicate with those experiencing similar challenges and successes will be incredibly impactful to our business. Going forward, I see two directions for Osborn Insurance Group: bigger and better."

Osborn Insurance Group will look to enhance its growth trajectory by utilizing Integrity's omnichannel platform of insurtech resources. These proprietary systems include quoting and enrollment offerings, product development, and data and analytics. In addition, Osborn Insurance Group will access Integrity's shared business services, which include IT, human resources, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

Osborn Insurance Group can also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"We've always taken care of our employees like they are family — now Integrity is taking care of us like we are family," continued Osborn. "The Integrity Employee Ownership Plan is extremely exciting to all of us. Partnering with Integrity allows us to secure our legacy and gives us the capacity for unprecedented opportunity and future growth."

For more information about Osborn Insurance Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/OsbornInsuranceGroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Osborn Insurance Group

In 1993, Gary Osborn founded the Osborn & Associates agency around a core team of agents focused mostly on Medicare supplement and health insurance sales. Many of those agents remain with the firm to this day. In the mid 2000's, the firm saw an opportunity to increase and enhance support to local agents. That culminated in the founding of Osborn Insurance Group in 2010. Today, the Osborn & Associates agency continues to deliver in-house sales, while the Osborn Insurance Group brokerage has developed into one of the leading IMOs in the Midwest. The company's mission is to build lasting and loyal relationships as it continues to innovate processes that assist agents and agencies, helping them grow and manage their businesses. For more information, visit www.osborninsurancegroup.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC