Perrigo Expands Occupational Health Program with Premise Health's Digital Wellness Center

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Health, the largest direct health care provider and an OMERS portfolio company, is partnering with Perrigo Company plc (NYSE, TASE: PRGO) to expand the company's occupational health and safety program to its employees outside of Michigan with the addition of virtual occupational health services starting this month. Falling under Premise's Digital Wellness Center, virtual occupational health is a digital option available 24/7 to both remote and on-site employees wherever and whenever they need access to high-quality occupational health care or guidance.

"Expanding our virtual services for Perrigo employees ensures employees have access to exceptional care at their fingertips," said Jami Doucette, MD, MBA, CSCS, president of Premise Health. "We want to make it easy for employees to get support no matter where they are, because quality occupational health services lead to a healthier workforce and higher productivity, while also lowering costs."

The addition of virtual occupational health complements the virtual primary care services Perrigo already offers employees through the Premise Digital Wellness Center. With virtual occupational health, certified providers from a centralized care team are trained to deliver medically appropriate care including services such as:

24/7 injury evaluation and triage

First aid and treatment

Diagnosis for work-related injuries and illnesses

Stay-at-work recommendations

Return-to-work strategies

Appointment-based ergonomics visits delivered by a certified ergonomist

Rob Somers, Senior Director Global Environment Health & Safety, commented, "We always strive to provide high-quality of care for our employees and the opportunity to partner with Premise Health on a Digital Wellness Center ensures that employees across the Perrigo organization will now have access to reliable and effective occupational health care or guidance. People are Perrigo's greatest asset, and we believe the virtual occupational health benefits will create a healthier and more productive workforce."

By providing a digital option for occupational health care, companies can connect their people to easy access to high-quality care from a physician-led care team 24/7, which ensures work-related injuries are treated appropriately. This approach helps cut out unnecessary urgent care or emergency room costs, as well as time away from work.

The Perrigo Medical Center, located at 325 Eastern Avenue, Allegan, Michigan, opened in February 2016. The center offers in-person and virtual primary care services to employees and their dependents 12 and older. The onsite clinical team consists of physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and medical assistants.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is the world's leading direct health care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across more than 2,500 of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

