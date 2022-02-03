Rachel Zoe and Rachel Zoe Ventures Expand Investor Portfolio with Zero-Waste Cleaning Brand, Cleancult

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleancult , a leading eco-friendly cleaning brand on a mission to redefine clean with the power of high-efficacy ingredients and zero-waste packaging, is excited to join forces with Rachel Zoe and Rachel Zoe Ventures in an effort to bring zero-waste solutions to the masses and reduce plastic waste.

Cleancult is the first company in the world to successfully package soap in paper-based milk cartons, and offers unique reusable glass dispensers instead of plastic bottles. The brand's patented biodegradable formulas have also proven to be highly effective, and with Cleancult's 360-degree business model, from packaging to ingredients to a carbon-neutral shipping, users can reduce plastic waste by over 90%. Making it easy for consumers to transition from traditional household cleaners that use unregulated chemicals to sustainable, eco-friendly cleaners, Cleancult is available for purchase at major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Meijer's, as well as via its direct-to-consumer website and Amazon.

"We're thrilled to have the support of Rachel Zoe and Rachel Zoe Ventures in our pursuit to bring zero-waste cleaning options to the masses," shared CEO and Co-founder, Ryan Lupberger. "Rachel Zoe Ventures has proven to be an integral investor and with their expansive knowledge in the sustainability space, Cleancult is uniquely positioned to continue its goals to help both consumers and retailers alike reduce plastic waste."

"I love the mission behind the Cleancult brand and sustainability is a huge priority for me," said Chairwoman of Rachel Zoe Ventures, Rachel Zoe . "The brand aesthetic is so chic, and I love the style of the packaging and the dispensers. The marketing is playful, humorous and so clever but above all, it's about the quality of the actual product. I am very meticulous about what scents I use in my home, but there is something to appeal to everyone from the wide array of products," she continued.

Rachel Zoe Ventures strategically invests in businesses disrupting the consumer, subscription and creator economy landscapes, creating natural synergies with Cleancult, which is pioneering its category as the first zero-waste cleaning company both in stores and online. The brand's innovative system has revolutionized how consumers and retailers think about plastic waste, helping the average household save approximately 44 lbs. from ending up in landfills per year.

Cleancult offers a variety of home cleaning essentials, including Liquid Dish Soap, All Purpose Cleaner, Laundry Detergent and more, which are available online at Cleancult.com and Amazon , as well as in-store at over 5,000 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com .

About Cleancult

Cleancult offers the most sustainable cleaning system from start to finish. Founded with the promise to redefine clean, Cleancult offers a revolutionary zero-waste refillable system for its high efficacy formulas. Cleancult is the first company in the world to successfully package soap in recyclable milk cartons and offers unique reusable glass dispensers instead of plastic bottles. From laundry detergent to all-purpose cleaner to hand soap, Cleancult's patented, biodegradable formulas have proven to be highly effective. Manufactured in the USA, formulations use no-nonsense ingredients, powered by the anti-fungal properties of coconuts and supplemented by the scent of essential oils that are tough on grit and grime, but easy on the environment. Cleancult's refill products are Carbonfree® Product Certified, which allows for better quantification, reduction and offset of any greenhouse gas emissions associated with their products' lifecycle. Purchase Cleancult online and sign up to subscribe for refills to be delivered to your door or use the Store Locator to find a retailer near you. As seen on the Today Show, CNN, Fast Company, Glamour, Real Simple, Parents Magazine, Health Magazine, and more. To learn more about Cleancult's mission to redefine clean, visit their website at www.cleancult.com or @Cleancult.

About Rachel Zoe Ventures

Rachel Zoe Ventures (RZV) is an early-stage venture capital firm focusing on technology platforms and solutions disrupting the consumer, subscription and creator economy landscapes. Opportunistic in approach and willing to step outside traditional domains, RZV adds value and drives returns by amplifying and accelerating its portfolio of companies. Most recent portfolio companies include revolutionary zero-waste refillable household cleaning system Cleancult ; luxury global e-commerce marketplace THE LIST ; and premier limited-release sneaker subscription service KYX , among others. Joining RZV Chairwoman Rachel Zoe, industry leaders Rodger Berman (Managing Partner), Matthew Walker (Managing Partner), Ari Kaplan (Operating Partner), Taylor Wong (Principal), and Jocelyn Lehman (Associate) collectively bring a diversity of vantage points to offer competitive, 360 oversight. To learn more visit rachelzoeventures.com

