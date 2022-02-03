Rocketlane Announces Propel, a New Conference Designed to Help Companies Level Up Their Customer Onboarding and Implementation Efforts

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , a purpose-built customer onboarding platform, announced today Propel by Rocketlane, the first and only dedicated conference for customer onboarding and implementation. This March 15-16 virtual event was designed for leaders and practitioners at software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses who handle customer onboarding and implementations. Propel will feature leading speakers, real-world case studies, separate tracks to cater to companies wherever they are in their journey, and significant news.

"Few web resources about customer onboarding and implementation exist, and those that do are mostly generic and don't deal with the specific challenges companies at different maturity levels face," said Rocketlane co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan. "Rocketlane is changing that with Propel, where customer onboarding and implementation leaders and practitioners from around the world will converge for two days of knowledge-sharing and networking. Propel attendees will learn best practices, tips, and innovative ideas that they can employ to transform their onboarding teams from cost centers to strategic differentiators. This will provide them with an enduring competitive advantage, inspiring the confidence of their prospects and customers."

Propel features three separate event tracks that will cater to:

Early stage companies for which founders or a customer success team handle customer onboarding

Series B+ businesses for which there are typically separate onboarding or implementation teams

Unicorns or large companies with significant professional services teams that handle customer onboarding and ongoing delivery for customers

The speaker lineup includes presentations by industry experts such as:

Donna Weber , the customer onboarding expert who wrote the bestseller "Onboarding Matters," who will deliver an informative and inspiring keynote session

Rod Cherkas , CEO at HelloCCO and the former VP of Professional Services at Gainsight

Irit Eizips, top CS strategist, CEO and chief customer officer at CSM Practice

"Customer onboarding is gaining importance at high growth companies," said Weber. "A successful customer onboarding program results in more satisfied customers and employees, higher solution adoption, and increased customer lifetime value. I'm delighted to participate in the first conference dedicated to customer onboarding."

"Rocketlane already runs Preflight.cx , a Slack community for customer onboarding leaders and practitioners," said Ganesan. "Propel builds on that and our other efforts around awareness, communication, and education to create the gold standard for customer onboarding."

The 1,250-member strong community has exclusive access to regular webinars and office hours sessions where they can learn best practices, receive onboarding lessons from industry experts, and get advice from the members whenever they need it.

"Rocketlane is a clear thought leader in onboarding," said Huw Edwards, director of customer at parcelLab, a Rocketlane customer. "Everything that the company does works to make us more efficient, improves our implementation journey, and gives us the insights that we need."

For more information about Propel by Rocketlane, or to register, click here .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding platform that helps businesses accelerate their time-to-value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management and document collaboration tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

