World's Smallest Micro Actuator with Feedback

FERNDALE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRGELLI® Inc, based in FERNDALE, Wash., Has developed what they believe to be the world's smallest Diameter Micro Actuator with Positional feedback control capable of controlling positions to within 1 micron that can revolutionize many industries including Robotics, Automotive, Industrial and Medical.

The FIRGELLI Micro Pen Linear Actuator L16 is only 16mm in dia yet packs a punch and also offers a Hall sensor Feedback for extremely precise positional control, and Overload protection all in this tiny package. This model offers two force options: 20N (4.5-lbs) and 50N (11-lbs) with stroke lengths of 20mm to 100mm in 20mm increments. This Micro Actuator is well suited for Robotics, consumer electronics and hidden flaps and panels, and Robotics applications. (PRNewswire)

The world's smallest Diameter Micro Actuator with Positional feedback control

Any Robot that requires precise movement uses electric linear actuators. Each robot in the proposed Tesla Bot, for example, is expected to have 40 electro-mechanical actuators. For the past 20 years, FIRGELLI® has been producing linear actuators, and this latest breakthrough allows users to perform things they've never been able to do before. The FIRGELLI® Micro Actuator feature an incredibly small footprint, only 16mm Diameter with a built in Hall sensor offering 1-micron positional control capabilities, providing end users with unprecedented level of control.

Electro-mechanical linear actuators typically do not have built-in positional feedback control on smaller scale Micro Actuators because they require too much space and sensor size has always been an issue for these smaller scale Micro Actuators in particular. However, FIRGELLI® have managed to crack the code by adopting the world's smallest Hall Sensor and building it into their new 16mm Diameter Electro Mechanical Micro Linear Actuator, named the "Micro Pen Actuator". This new feature will provide customers with un-paralleled level of control and flexibility.

Visit www.FIRGELLI.com for more details.

The FIRGELLI Micro Pen Linear Actuator L16 is only 16mm in dia yet packs a punch and also offers a Hall sensor Feedback for extremely precise positional control, and Overload protection all in this tiny package. This model offers two force options: 20N (4.5-lbs) and 50N (11-lbs) with stroke lengths of 20mm to 100mm in 20mm increments. This Micro Actuator is well suited for Robotics, consumer electronics hidden flaps and panels, and Robotics applications. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firgelli Automations