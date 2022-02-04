Two Ships to Leave Fleet in 2022 as Carnival Prepares for Its Two Additional Excel Class Ships and Costa Magica Transfer to Carnival Fleet

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE PROVIDES MORE UPDATES TO 2022 FLEET DEPLOYMENT PLANS Two Ships to Leave Fleet in 2022 as Carnival Prepares for Its Two Additional Excel Class Ships and Costa Magica Transfer to Carnival Fleet

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests and travel advisors of changes to its fleet deployment plan, including two ships leaving the Carnival fleet, as it continues to implement its successful restart of guest operations in the U.S. and adjusts for the continued uncertainty of cruising in Australia.

Carnival had previously shared that Carnival Sensation's restart was delayed, and that Carnival Ecstasy would move from Jacksonville, Fla. to Mobile, Ala. to operate what were previously planned as the Carnival Sensation itineraries, effective with the Mar. 5, 2022 restart. In addition, Carnival said that Carnival Spirit would go to Jacksonville to take over the Mar. 7, 2022 restart in Jacksonville, operating the previously scheduled Carnival Ecstasy itineraries.

Carnival is now announcing the following updates:

Jacksonville: As previously announced, Carnival Spirit will replace Carnival Ecstasy in Jacksonville. While that will happen for departures from Mar. 7 through Apr. 9, 2022, the next two cruises are being cancelled, and then a new ship will be assigned from the Carnival fleet to Jacksonville for the Ecstasy itineraries, effective Apr. 23, 2022. That announcement will be made shortly.

Mobile: Carnival Ecstasy will reposition to Mobile for departures from Mar. 5 through Oct. 10, 2022. Cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from Oct. 15, 2022 through Sep. 30, 2023 have been cancelled. At a later date, Carnival will be announcing a new operating plan for Mobile cruises.

Australia: Carnival is cancelling planned operations of Carnival Splendor from Jun. 10, 2022 through Sep. 26, 2022, and of Carnival Spirit from Jun. 5, 2022 to Oct. 5, 2023. Details for a two-ship return to Australia will be announced when they are confirmed.

As part of this deployment plan, Carnival Sensation will not restart guest operations and Carnival Ecstasy's last cruise in guest operations will be the Oct. 10, 2022 departure from Mobile and both ships will leave the Carnival fleet.

"Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances."

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

View original content:

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line