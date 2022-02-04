Cloud Software Veteran Mike Gordon Succeeds Sankesh Abbhi as CEO of ArisGlobal Serving as ArisGlobal's Board Chairman since 2020, Gordon will assume the role of Chairman and CEO. Sankesh Abbhi remains actively involved as non-executive Board Director.

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development processes, today announced that Mike Gordon will succeed Sankesh Abbhi as CEO of the company. Gordon, a veteran software executive, has served as Chairman of ArisGlobal's Board of Directors since 2020 and will continue in this capacity while CEO. Abbhi, who has served as CEO of ArisGlobal since 2017 and led the company through four years of record growth, will remain actively involved in driving company strategy through his role as a non-executive member of ArisGlobal's Board of Directors. Gordon will assume leadership of ArisGlobal on May 1, 2022.

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal) (PRNewswire)

Gordon takes over at ArisGlobal after most recently serving as CEO of Altus Group (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Under Gordon's leadership, Altus Group underwent a period of transformation and innovation, while experiencing rapid growth. Prior to Altus Group, Gordon served as CEO of Callcredit Information Group and EVP of Sales, Services and Marketing at FICO, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility across the company's health care, pharmaceutical, banking, insurance and retail markets.

"It has been a privilege to lead ArisGlobal," said Sankesh Abbhi. "ArisGlobal has been an important part of my life for many years, and I am humbled to see the impact that our organization has made on our industry. I would like to extend a deep thank you to our great customers and employees for their dedication and commitment to helping us build truly transformational life science software."

"As ArisGlobal enters its next phase of growth, I felt that it was the appropriate time to step aside and spend time with my family. Leading this company has been a true honor and this was not an easy decision. Mike brings deep strategic and operational experience and is intimately familiar with ArisGlobal, having served as our Board Chairman since 2020. I am confident that the company is in capable hands, and I look forward to remaining actively involved as a member of the Board of Directors."

"I am honored to succeed Sankesh as ArisGlobal's CEO," said Mike Gordon. "Sankesh has built an impressive legacy, having overseen multiple years of transformational growth while positioning ArisGlobal as a world-class innovator and industry partner. I want to thank him for his considerable contributions, and I look forward to working with him to shape the future of the company in his role as a board member."

Following years of double-digit growth in revenue for ArisGlobal, Gordon will focus on further scaling the company's global technology and operations footprint, with an emphasis on delivering a world-class customer experience and industry-leading innovation.

"ArisGlobal has been a partner to the life sciences industry for more than 30 years, which is a testament to the relationships we have built with our great customers," Gordon said. "I am incredibly excited to work closely with them, as well as our team members around the world, to deliver products that create real and measurable value."

ArisGlobal is pioneering innovations to elevate life sciences and benefit humankind. The company is on a mission to build an intuitive, intelligent, and unified software platform that enables the world's best life sciences companies to bring safer products to market more quickly.

Under Gordon's leadership, ArisGlobal will continue to invest heavily into its LifeSphere® platform, fueling advancements to its market-leading capabilities in Drug Safety and Medical Affairs, where the Company has been recognized for being first in the industry to deliver cloud applications powered by cognitive computing. The company is also prioritizing innovation and automation within its Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs portfolios, with significant investments being made across talent, technology, and customer experience.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArisGlobal