Retirement & Advisor Thought Leader Jamie Hopkins Joins NAIFA Board of Directors

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) today announced that retirement expert, Jamie Hopkins , ESQ., MBA, CFP®, LLM, CLU®, ChFC®, RICP®, will join the NAIFA board effective immediately.

Hopkins, who is managing partner of wealth solutions at Carson Group , one of the fastest-growing financial technology and services firms in the country, brings more than 15 years' experience in retirement and tax planning to the NAIFA board.

"NAIFA is committed to advocating on behalf of its more than 20,000 members and expanding the profession," said Larry Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP, National President of NAIFA. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Jamie to our Board of Trustees and know that his extensive leadership experience and deep retirement and tax planning knowledge will make him a strong addition to our organization."

In addition to his role at Carson Group, Hopkins is a finance professor of practice at The Heider College of Business at Creighton University, a nationally recognized speaker and author of, "Rewirement: Rewiring the Way You Think About Retirement." Hopkins is also a highly sought-after speaker in the financial services industry and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and USA Today and has appeared on NPR, CNBC and PBS.

Before joining Carson, Hopkins was an associate professor of taxation at The American College of Financial Services and served as the director of the New York Life Center for Retirement Income. He also co-created the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP) designation.

Hopkins received his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science at Davidson College in North Carolina and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the Villanova University School of Law. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from Villanova University Business School.

"It's an honor to be charged with leading NAIFA Nation," said Hopkins. "I look forward to working with the other Trustees and the NAIFA leadership team to provide members with valuable insights to help them grow their businesses and help NAIFA in their efforts to move the industry forward. NAIFA has a long tradition of excellence and an incredible track record for impacting state, interstate, and federal advocacy – but taking NAIFA to the RIA world is a crucial next step in its evolution and that is why I am here."

About NAIFA

The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

About Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses -- Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching , and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages more than $19.8 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families among its advisor network of 120 partner offices, including 35 Carson Wealth locations.

For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

