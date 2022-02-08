Clinical Trial Shows Charlotte's Web Hemp Extract's Positive Effects on Stress, Sleep and Well Being

Majority experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in stress and sleep quality, and a significant 74% average improvement in well-being

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol (CBD) hemp extract wellness products, shares the positive results from a randomized, controlled, clinical trial study which evaluated the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD extracts. Charlotte's Web participated in the Radicle ACES (Advancing CBD Education and Science) study, conducted by Radicle Science, an independent health tech company validating health and wellness products. As part of a larger study, hundreds of participants from across the US used Charlotte's Web Original Formula for four weeks and were assessed for key health outcomes across five domains including general well-being, quality of life, sleep quality, feelings of daily stress or discomfort. Researchers conducted the study using standardized scientific methods and validated indices for measuring each outcome and tracked their progress repeatedly throughout the study.

Charlottes Web (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) - The Worlds Most Trusted Hemp CBD Extract (CNW Group/Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.)

"As a hemp company driven by sound science, we were encouraged by the Radicle Science study," Charlotte's Web President of CW Labs' Tim Orr said. "Independent third-party research and reporting on the efficacy of hemp wellness products help build long term consumer trust and is an ongoing commitment of Charlotte's Web."

"We're applying modern science to prove or predict the effectiveness of CBD products used by tens of millions of Americans every day," said Jeff Chen, MD/MBA, Co-founder and CEO of Radicle Science. "Our objective is to deliver accurate, transparent, and actionable insights to help create trust and transparency for the CBD industry."

People in the study regularly taking Charlotte's Web Original Formula on average realized a distinct and palpable improvement in their quality of life and well-being. A majority of people also experienced clinically meaningful improvements across the other health domains studied including sleep quality and feelings of daily stress or discomfort as compared to the baseline, before they started taking Charlotte's Web. People on average showed significant improvements as compared to the control group who did not take any hemp extract.

This clinical trial helps confirm the benefits of Charlotte's Web full spectrum hemp extract. 64% of participants with symptoms of stress experienced clinically meaningful improvements in their stress after taking Charlotte's Web Original Formula, versus only 22% of the control group. 60% of participants struggling with sleep issues experienced clinically meaningful improvements in sleep quality, versus only 15% of the control group. And participants who took Charlotte's Web experienced a significant 74% improvement in their well-being assessed using the World Health Organization (WHO)-5 Well Being Index. The study also showed that Charlotte's Web worked quickly with notable improvements on average occurring within the first week, and generally reported effect onset within four hours after using the product. The study is therefore helpful in addressing a common question around hemp CBD: "How long will it take to work?"

"Charlotte's Web and other responsible participants in the CBD industry continue prudent research investment to contribute data on the safety and efficacy of hemp. This increases the standard of trust and transparency for consumers, healthcare providers, and regulators," said Jacques Tortoroli, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "Our Original Formula remains as effective today as when it was first developed by the founding Stanley Brothers years ago and took the world by storm. Consistency from year to year and bottle to bottle is a core driver of the trust that Charlotte's Web has earned."

"The rigor, large scale and intentional heterogeneity of our studies deliver the first ever scalable path to validate the health effects of health and wellness products," said Pelin Thorogood, Co-founder and Executive Chair of Radicle Science. "We are proud to partner with industry leaders such as Charlotte's Web to inform evidence-based decision making for consumers, brands, healthcare providers and regulators alike, increasing trust and transparency for the CBD industry."

About Radicle Science

Radicle Science is a transformative health tech B-corp offering the first ever scalable path to validate and predict the health effects of health and wellness products, transforming them into democratized precision solutions for ailments or enhancement of human function. Radicle Science leverages a proprietary data analytics platform and a virtual, direct-to-consumer (D2C) clinical trial model to deliver objective health outcome data across diverse populations and conditions, at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional methods. Our Radicle Vision is a future where affordable, accessible, consumer health products are trusted by patients, recommended by healthcare providers, reimbursed by insurance, and used as widely as pharmaceutical drugs. To learn more, please visit www.radiclescience.com and follow their LinkedIn page and Twitter page.

About Charlotte's Web Original Formula™

In 2013, Colorado's seven Stanley Brothers famously developed a unique CBD hemp extract to help a little girl (Charlotte Figi) in need, and changed global perceptions around the wellness benefits of hemp. Charlotte's Web Original Formula™ full spectrum CBD hemp extract – first used by Charlotte Figi, the namesake of the Company - has been credited with supporting numerous wellness goals, improving lives, and launching a global CBD industry. The 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp. Charlotte's Web is the Worlds Most Trusted Hemp Extract™ and continues to lead the way for consumer access. Since its founding, Charlotte's Web's mission has been "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefiting the planet and all who live upon it."

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into hemp extracts containing naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial hemp compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division, advances hemp science at two centers of excellence in Louisville, Colorado, and the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute at the University at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Charlotte's Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 14,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web is a science-driven and a socially and environmentally conscious company. It is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to numerous charitable organizations in support of the greater good.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

THE WORLD'S MOST TRUSTED HEMP EXTRACT™

