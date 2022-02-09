Coyote Clean Power Begins WAPA Interconnection

SOUTHERN UTE INDIAN RESERVATION, Colo., and DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Coyote Clean Power, LLC partner, the Southern Ute Growth Fund, filed an interconnection application with the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), marking a critical milestone for Coyote in achieving its goal of delivering a 280-MW NET Power plant on tribal land.

Coyote plans to deliver clean power to suitable offtakers, with conversations underway with utilities and commodity traders who serve the region. The point of interconnection will be the Hesperus – Water Flow (San Juan) 345 kV line, about 12.06 miles from the Hesperus substation.

This point of interconnection provides access the power markets in need of stable clean base load support throughout Colorado, and with additional transmissions infrastructure buildout could allow for access to New Mexico, Arizona, and even as far west as California. Coyote would play a critical role in decarbonizing the regional power grid and filling gaps in firm clean power supply.

This is a critical region for clean power supply, given impending retirements of San Juan and Hayden coal plants and regional commitments from entities like Xcel, Arizona Public Service, Tucson Electric Power, and Salt River Project to increase the use of clean energy.

Coyote Clean Power, LLC: Coyote Clean Power is a joint venture between 8 Rivers Capital, LLC and The Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund (SUGF) established to build, own, and operate a NET Power plant. www.Coyote.Energy

8 Rivers Capital, LLC: 8 Rivers Capital is a Durham, NC-based firm leading the invention and commercialization of sustainable, infrastructure-scale technologies for the global energy transition. 8 Rivers Capital is the inventor of NET Power's Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a paradigm-changing net zero power solution.8 Rivers is also focusing on developing and deploying technologies for clean hydrogen and ammonia (8RH2), direct air capture, retrofit carbon capture, sour gas sweetening, and other advanced energy systems. www.8Rivers.com.

Southern Ute Growth Fund: The Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund operates and manages the Southern Ute Indian Tribe's businesses and business investments. In this role, the Growth Fund oversees a significant portfolio of companies and investments in energy, real estate, and private equity. The Growth Fund's headquarters are located in the heart of the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in Ignacio, Colorado. Since the Tribe created the Growth Fund in 2000, it has committed substantial capital to a broadening range of businesses and investments. In just eighteen years, the value of the Growth Fund's holdings has grown substantially. Operations and assets are spread out over thirteen states and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, please visit: www.sugf.com.

NET Power, LLC: The mission of NET Power is to provide advanced clean energy to consumers worldwide by generating lower-cost power with zero emissions. NET Power is a clean energy technology company that promotes, develops, and licenses a proprietary process for efficiently generating electricity from natural gas while capturing all CO2 emissions. NET Power's revolutionary technology promises to enable the world to meet its climate goals without paying more for electricity. The company is co-owned by Constellation, McDermott International, 8 Rivers Capital, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental. For more information, please visit www.NETPower.com.

