Veea To Introduce Groundbreaking 5G/Fixed Broadband Access Solution Supporting Wide Range of Next Generation Business and Consumer Solutions at MWC Barcelona

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a New York-based leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies today announced that they will demonstrate their latest innovations at Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, an international exhibition attracting decision-makers in the mobile ecosystem with attendees from 2,000 different companies representing 155 countries.



At this year's event, Veea will unveil a range of solutions powered by Veea Smart Computing Hubs and related platform, products and services designed to make it easy for mobile operators and service providers to roll out exciting new consumer and business solutions that monetize their investments in 5G infrastructure and edge capabilities.

Applications include IPTV, Smart-Home-as-a-Service, Private Network Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), AdEdge for SMBs, and other solutions for enterprises.

Veea and its growing partner ecosystem bring advanced solutions to companies in Commercial Real Estate, Construction, Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation and more.

The Veea Edge Platform delivers long-range LoRa and short-range Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to communicate with sensors installed in mass-transit subway cars and systems that monitor maintenance and service schedules, and simultaneously provide citizens with subway station Wi-Fi through their own 4G and 5G WAN backhaul system.

VeeaHub™ is a groundbreaking Smart Computing Hub product platform, with a unique software architecture and a comprehensive range of wired and wireless connectivity, supported by extensive cloud-based network management, monitoring and maintenance services. VeeaHub software platform's powerful Linux server runs user applications in complete isolation in secure Docker containers and supports multiple applications concurrently on one or several VeeaHub units across the mesh networks.

VeeaHub's highly integrated platform provides enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6, IoT and cellular connectivity solutions, including 4G and 5G SD-WAN services, as either a primary or a failover WAN connection, with a Cloud-based full security stack for TROLLEE and other applications within the store. It incorporates IoT connectivity including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Classic, Zigbee and LoRaWAN. VeeaHub nodes installed on the local network instantaneously create a self-organizing Connectivity Mesh, called vMesh, that simultaneously provides for a Computing Mesh, a microservice-based Service Mesh, an Application Mesh and an Edge Intelligence Mesh that also supports a highly accurate indoor positioning solution.

Allen Salmasi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Veea, will be available for interviews with media, analysts and for partner, business development, customer and prospect meetings as scheduled.

Learn more about Mobile World Congress Barcelona, which takes place from February 28 - March 3, 2022, here.

Veea solutions are available directly from Veea and the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT marketplace.

About Veea

Veea™ is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Veea's Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution, based on a unique and highly secure VPN technology and cloud-managed full stack security services, makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including the remote and work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.







