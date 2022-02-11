Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2022 ended December 31, 2021

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2022 ended December 31, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2022 recorded a gain of ARS 38,030 million compared to ARS 4,924 million loss in the same period of 2021, mainly due to higher agricultural operating results and the gain from changes in fair value of investment properties from IRSA.





Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 15,829 million , 21.7% higher than in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA of the agribusiness segments reached ARS 12,098 million , due to higher results from grains, sugar cane and farmland sales.





The 2022 campaign is developing with La Niña weather conditions, high international commodity prices and higher margins than the previous one, although with rising costs. We planted approximately 256,000 ha in the region.





During the semester, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and completed the sale of a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 336.0 million .





Regarding urban segment, in December 2021 , the Shareholders' Meetings of IRSA and IRSA PC approved the merger by absorption between the companies, in which IRSA absorbs IRSA PC. The merger has an effective date of July 1, 2021 , and the exchange of IRSA PC shares for IRSA shares will take place in the coming months. As a result of the merger, CRESUD stake in IRSA is reduced to 53.68%.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

6M FY 2022 ended December 31, 2021

Income Statement 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Agricultural Business Revenue 25,047 17,977 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 7,900 5,983 Urban Properties Revenues 8,816 5,818 Urban Properties Gross Profit 6,947 3,671 Consolidated Gross Profit 14,643 8,665 Consolidated Profit from Operations 33,946 13,521 Profit / (Loss) for the Period 38,030 (4,924)





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 21,207 (4,528) Non-Controlling interest 16,823 (396)





EPS (Basic) 35.94 (9.07) EPS (Diluted) 30.51 (9.07)





Balance Sheet 12/31/2021 06/30/2021 Current Assets 74,734 84,285 Non-Current Assets 333,605 324,215 Total Assets 408,339 408,500 Current Liabilities 61,383 84,820 Non-Current Liabilities 195,730 196,142 Total Liabilities 257,113 280,962 Non-Controlling Interest 95,811 88,460 Shareholders' Equity 151,226 127,538

