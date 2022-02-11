Dead Presidents Group Restaurant Trio Opens in Lincoln's Leighton District

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The capitol city's University Place neighborhood officially has new neighbors and Leighton District has new dining and carryout options: three new restaurants and a unique takeout service from Dead Presidents Group (DPG) opened today at the Leighton District. Located at 48th and Leighton Avenue, the Dead Presidents Group's restaurant collection includes Franco's Fresh Mexican, Daq Shack and Lincoln's Pub, plus Presidents Takeout, a consolidated, walk-up option for carryout orders.

This new trio of restaurants in the Leighton District is built around a shared kitchen, a unique concept that's new to Midwest restaurants. Operating a shared kitchen means freshly prepared food from all three restaurants exit from one kitchen, so customers can order specialty items from any restaurant while they dine-in.

The restaurants at Leighton District, a $50 million City+Ventures development project, are the first of two planned restaurant trio locations; the second is scheduled to open later in 2022 at La Vista City Centre in LaVista, Neb. Each features these vibrant concepts:

Franco's Fresh Mexican – fast-casual and fresh Mexican fare, with locally sourced proteins, traditional spices and sauces, and walk-up ordering for simple but tasty eats like tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and margaritas. Franco's is open daily at 8 a.m. for quick and delicious breakfast eats, too!

Daq Shack – a tropical concept with lobster rolls, fried chicken sandwiches, signature daiquiris, and island vibes. Daq Shack will have a walk-up window connected directly to the The Flats Apartments' pool and sundeck. Daq Shack opens at 4 p.m Monday – Thursday, and at 11 a.m. on the weekends.

Lincoln's Pub - an approachable, relaxed environment with wood-fired pizza, wings and burgers, plus local craft beer and signature cocktails. Lincoln's Pub opens daily at 11 a.m. , and at 9 a.m. on Sundays with a special brunch menu.

Presidents Takeout – a dedicated space for processing and receiving carryout orders from all three concepts. Customers will be able to place orders from all three restaurants online and pick up their consolidated order.

"Opening these restaurants in the Leighton District is another way we are working to support and grow the already thriving Lincoln community," said Chris Erickson, co-founder of City+Ventures. "We look forward to serving residents at our nearby Flats apartments, neighbors in the University Place district, and students and local residents. We also know this unique destination, with something for everyone, will be an economic driver for the area."

City+Ventures and experienced restauranteurs Ryan Mann and Jon Nelson first announced the creation of Dead Presidents Group and new restaurants last year. Nelson and Mann are perhaps best known for Lincoln's Pub and Jefferson's Lounge just east of Downtown Omaha, in Council Bluffs.

Mann and Nelson shared, "We are thrilled to open our doors this weekend. Whether for Sunday brunch, watching the big game on Sunday afternoon, or enjoying a pre-Valentine's Day date, we look forward to serving customers from Lincoln and beyond."

About City+Ventures:

City+Ventures is a premier investment and development company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but a national footprint, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; a restaurant collection; a private aviation consulting, sales and management venture; community safety and firearm training facilities; a pageant production company; construction-related businesses; and a real estate management entity. The company also holds a significant real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures' proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list.

About Dead Presidents Group:

Dead Presidents Group is a restaurant collection focused on quality food and atmosphere, all guided by local tastes. In 2021, Dead Presidents Group plans to expand its quality-food focus and high-energy, approachable dining-and-drink concepts to communities across the Midwest. Guests at DPG restaurants can expect a laid-back environment; quality, inventive yet no frills eats; and hormone- and antibiotic-free ingredients sourced from a local community of farmers, growers and butchers, including Jon's Naturals in McClelland, Iowa.

About Leighton District:

Leighton District is a mixed-use development in Lincoln, Nebraska. City+Ventures has crafted this neighborhood to celebrate a contemporary lifestyle by cultivating arts and entertainment experiences with eclectic energy rooted in history. Leighton District not only serves as the newest entertainment destination in Lincoln, but it also provides neighborhood services, restaurants and a 234-unit upscale apartment community. Centrally located at 48th and Leighton Avenue, Leighton District is a few minutes away from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East and City campuses, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Southeast Community College. For more information, visit www.leightondistrict.com .

