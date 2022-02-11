Zendure Launches ZenPoints Rewards System

Fans and repeat customers can redeem points for Zendure products, exclusive offerings, and more.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a green energy tech company from Palo Alto, has announced their new "ZenPoints" rewards system. People can earn ZenPoints by purchasing Zendure products or participating in online social activities.

ZenPoints can be used to purchase products from Zendure's website, at an exchange rate of one US dollar for every 100 points. Points can also be redeemed for exclusive Zendure offerings, including brand gear and collectibles.

Zendure manufactures and sells a wide variety of portable charging and green energy products, including power banks, solar panels, power stations, and travel adapters. The company set up a camping-themed booth at CES 2022 is Las Vegas to show off SuperBase Pro, their largest power station, which raised over $1.3 million USD in crowdfunding. Zendure also demoed their upcoming Passport III travel adapter and M Series mini power station.

