Briarcliffe Credit Partners Continues Expansion, Appointing Head of GP Advisory Continued Momentum One Year After Launch Reflects Strong Demand for Private Credit as an Asset Class; New Head of Origination Named

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briarcliffe Credit Partners ("Briarcliffe"), a leading placement agency exclusively dedicated to private credit, announced the appointment effective today of senior private markets leader Kyle Abel as Head of GP Advisory. As part of the expansion, Robert Molina has been promoted to Head of Origination to continue his leadership in selecting unique, esoteric private credit strategies that are in demand by institutional investors.

Founder & CEO Jess Larsen said, "We're thrilled to have such a strong industry leader like Kyle join our team during a period of tremendous growth. Under his leadership, Briarcliffe will be well-positioned to meet the increasing investor demand for private credit, especially amid expectations that the asset class will exceed $2.7 trillion by 2025."

Mr. Abel brings two decades of experience in private markets, most recently serving as Managing Director, US Head of Project Management at First Avenue. Previously, he held fundraising positions at private capital fund placement agents, including BerchWood Partners and Eaton Partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. Abel held fundraising positions at Denham Capital Management and Wayzata Investment Partners.

"This is an excellent time to join a team of seasoned private credit experts and industry veterans," said Mr. Abel. "Specialization is critical to meeting evolving investor demand, and I'm looking forward to building on Briarcliffe's momentum and expanding direct access to the market."

Mr. Molina, who previously served as a Managing Director of GP Advisory, has been promoted to Head of Origination, where he will take the lead in identifying differentiated private credit offerings. Mr. Molina has more than 20 years of experience in financial services across alternative investments and investment banking.

"LPs have become increasingly sophisticated in private credit and their diligence is much more advanced and rigorous," said Mr. Molina. "With that increased selectivity, Briarcliffe offers a specialized approach which enables institutional investors to incorporate differentiated strategies within their portfolios."

Since its launch in early 2021, Briarcliffe has met with more than 200 private credit investment managers. Extending beyond traditional direct lending, Briarcliffe's funds represent growing investor demand for proven, mid-teen strategies that offer both diversification qualities as well as overall return enhancements.

Larsen continued, "Private credit is increasingly replacing traditional fixed income and alternative investments as LPs seek higher returns. It's really an exciting time for private credit."

About Briarcliffe Credit Partners

Briarcliffe Credit Partners is a private credit placement agency. Headquartered in New York, Briarcliffe seeks to capitalize on the increasing complexity and growth of the private credit market. The firm provides fundraising services to private credit investment firms focusing on niche strategies outside direct lending, with fund sizes up to $2 billion and potentially higher. Briarcliffe securities services offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (KCP), member FINRA/SIPC. Briarcliffe Credit Partners is an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction branch of KCP.

