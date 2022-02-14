BRITELY DENTURES + IMPLANTS EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA Dr. John Pasicznyk partners with Vista Verde Dental Partners to grow Britely Dentures + Implants Studio, focused on helping people live their best smile.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Verde Dental Partners is excited to announce a new partnership with Dr. John Pasicznyk to open his own Britely Dentures + Implants Studio serving the greater Fort Myers and Naples Florida area.

Dr. Pasicznyk partners with Vista Verde Dental Partners to grow Britely, focused on helping people live their best smile

As a leader in implant dentistry, Dr. John Pasicznyk has become known for providing comprehensive implant dentistry for patients with a wide range of needs. "My true passion for implant dentistry is helping patients that have previously been told they have no options to replace their teeth." His understanding of advanced techniques like bone grafting full arch dental implants have changed the lives of patients that were otherwise without hope.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists , about 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. With today's technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio's "client centric" approach, it is possible to restore your smile.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio was founded with the idea to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options to all patients. Britely's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. With Britely's own on-site dental lab, we can provide convenience and savings that are passed along directly to the patient.

Dr. Pasicznyk follows in the tradition of all Britely dentists, completing hundreds of hours of continuing education in implant dentistry and placing more implants per year than an average dentist will in their lifetime. He is actively involved in teaching his fellow dentists how to provide effective implant treatment, giving back to dentistry by speaking and lecturing around the world.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Pasicznyk join our family of supported Britely Denture + Implant Studios. Dr. Pasicznyk's wealth of expertise with dental implant and denture related procedures makes him an ideal candidate for Vista Verde to partner with. His practice will be located just north of Naples, Florida in Bonita Springs, marking our 5th location opened and our first supported practice in Florida" said Dustin Netral, CEO of Vista Verde Dental Partners .

About Britely Dentures + Implants Studio

Founded in 2019 and supported by Vista Verde Dental Partners, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet their clients' treatment needs. Britely currently operates in Arizona, Milwaukee, Minnesota, and Florida with plans to open 10 additional locations within the next 12 months.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate dentures the same day to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant supported dentures and fixed dentures, our Britely team members will create a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options, a smile makeover fits nearly any budget.

For more information about Britely Dentures + Implants Studio, visit www.livebritely.com, call (239) 946-1881 or 1-888-88-IMPLANTS.

