CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Telos Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 8, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Telos Corporation ("Telos") (NASDAQ: TLS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 19, 2020 and November 12, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Telos, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=23626&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Telos includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: April 8, 2022

Aggrieved Telos investors only have until April 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong