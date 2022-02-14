cloudHQ Releases Valentine's Day Cards for Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- cloudHQ is an email productivity company in San Francisco that specializes in creating apps for its over 10 million users. For Valentine's Day, they launched a free holiday email template library that lets anyone using Gmail or Google Workspace access it.

Many employees in companies don't know how to write professional-sounding Valentine's Day email messages, so cloudHQ takes the guesswork out of what to write and how to design company emails. They have a wide variety of email templates for all kinds of holidays and occasions.

"Valentine's Day is such a great way to celebrate how much people appreciate each other, that we're offering a corporate-approved way for coworkers and customers to partake in the fun holiday together," Naomi Assaraf, CMO, says.

Gmail Email Templates has email templates for practical business practices like invoice reminders, newsletter updates, as well as all major US holidays. Customers can share their email templates with their teams, and import them from Mailchimp as well. Gmail Email Templates also offers an HTML editor with free images to use if customers want to create their own email template from scratch, however they can also copy any email in their inbox and save it as their own template to customize.

Gmail Email Templates by cloudHQ offers a generous free tier, with a Premium subscription of $7.99/mo that includes customer support. The company's ecosystem of 50+ free email productivity apps is especially helpful for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

