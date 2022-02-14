Gent Row Fashionably Fights Covid-19 Producing 44 million PPE Masks, While Outfitting Growing Numbers of Men with Stylish Clothes Fitted Privately at Home

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gent Row (http://www.gentrow.com/#/) has remained committed to its mission of providing basics to those in need right through the pandemic during which it has seen a dramatic increase in sales of its fashionable brand of men's clothing fitted privately at home.

At the start of the pandemic, Gent Row manufactured small quantities of fashionable masks, but as the need for quality masks increased at hospitals around the world, Gent Row switched to FDA regulated PPE materials and ramped up production.

Covid-19 affected many lives and to help the cause, Gent Row Founder and CEO Tim Beasley transitioned his company into the manufacturing of PPE materials to help hospitals and institutions keep their front-line workers safe. Gent Row manufactured over 44 million PPE products including masks and surgical gowns sent to Mount Sinai Hospitals, Humana and to Canada.

"Tough times affect us all," said Beasley. "I'm just happy to use my resources to help as many people as possible. Making a difference in the lives of others and seeing how I can help is what makes me truly happy."

Gent Row is a high-end fashion concierge service providing custom fitted clothes at moderate prices. Gent Row does more than sell the latest fashion designs as it develops unbreakable relationships with customers, keeping them dressed to their full potential.

Today Gent Row is not only serving clothing discerning men around the U.S. and Canada, but is negotiating jackets and other clothing items for US military personnel. The innovative designs feature personalized protection "to help keep our soldiers safe," said Beasley.

ABOUT TIM BEASLEY

Beasley comes from a small town in Virginia and has over 13 years of experience in fine men's style and tailoring and providing bespoke services and luxury goods. Those traits run deep in his family as his late great grandfather Robert L. Thornton was a poor man in Dallas with little formal education. He eventually rose from picking cotton to prominent businessman and the city's mayor in 1953.

It was Thornton who provided seed money to Herman Marcus that founded the first Neiman Marcus store in 1907. Today Gent Row serves Discerning Men throughout North America.

