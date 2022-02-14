Media Advisory: USW Members to Rally Outside Marathon HQ, Call for Fair Contracts

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) members and their allies will on Tuesday, Feb. 15 rally outside Marathon Petroleum's headquarters in Findlay, Ohio.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

Using whistles, pots and pans, drums and more, the group will guarantee Marathon management hears their call for fair contracts that reflect their hard work and sacrifice throughout the pandemic helping the nation meet its energy needs.

The USW represents approximately 30,000 members in the oil and petrochemical industry who are a part of the union's national oil bargaining program (NOBP) and negotiate contracts based on a pattern settlement for wages, benefits and working conditions.

The USW has been in talks with Marathon, which represents industry as its lead negotiator, since Jan. 13. The union rejected the company's most recent proposal on Jan. 31 and offered rolling 24-hour extensions of the current labor agreements.

Since then, USW members across the country have been holding rallies and other solidarity actions in support of bargaining.

Photo and Interview Opportunities Available

WHO: USW oil workers and their allies



WHAT: Rally for a fair contract



WHERE: Marathon Petroleum headquarters, 539 S. Main St. Findlay, Ohio 45840



WHEN: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)