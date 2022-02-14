Omnicom Scores Big in USA TODAY's 34th Annual Ad Meter Competition for Super Bowl LVI Ads

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced three commercials created by its agencies ranked in the top ten of USA TODAY's 34th annual Ad Meter competition. "Mind Reader" by Lucky Generals for Amazon and "Push It" by Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) for Doritos/Cheetos Flamin' Hot came in the top three at #2 and #3 respectively. BMW's "Zeus & Hera," also by GS&P, placed at #7.

Since its inception in 1989, USA TODAY's Ad Meter has become the industry's leading tool to measure public sentiment and opinion surrounding Super Bowl advertisements. Beginning February 9 at 12 noon ET through February 14 at 1 a.m. ET, registered Ad Meter participants were able to watch and rate this year's Super Bowl commercials to determine fan favorites.

"It's always exciting to watch months of preparation come to life when Super Bowl commercials finally air," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group. "With over 65 commercials featured in this year's Ad Meter competition, our agencies proved their industry leading creativity and expertise could break through the noise and capture consumer's attention across all traditional and social media platforms. Congratulations to all those who were involved in the ideation and production of these noteworthy spots."

According to Adweek, Amazon's "Mind Reader" by Lucky Generals was the most-viewed Super Bowl 56 commercial on YouTube on game day (through 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET). This is the fourth year that Lucky Generals has advertised Amazon's Alexa in the Super Bowl, with the agency's spots landing in the top 3 of the Ad Meter in every outing. The first time was in 2018 when it took the #1 spot with "Alexa Loses Her Voice", making it the first British agency to win.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners made waves with not just one, but two of their spots making the top ten on USA TODAY's list. "Push It" for Doritos/Cheetos Flamin' Hot and BMW's "Zeus and Hera" were also named #1 and #3 according to Ace Metrix study of "Most Likable" ads in the game. This 2022 success follows on the heels of last year's Frito-Lay big game work with Cheetos "Wasn't Me" and Doritos "Flat Matthew" ranking #7 and #9 on USA TODAY's Ad Meter, respectively. In 2021, Cheetos became the most Tweeted and Googled spot in the game and ranked #1 for Purchase Intent.

To view the complete ranking, visit https://admeter.usatoday.com .

