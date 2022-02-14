PuroClean Achieves New Milestones in 2021, Most Successful Year Recorded in Brand's 20-Year History

TAMARAC, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean, a leading commercial and residential restoration and remediation franchise, has released its 2021 end-of-year figures, offering an inside look at the company's success over the past year. In 2021, PuroClean welcomed 77 new franchisees to its network and opened 55 new locations across the United States. In addition to the company's growing franchise network, PuroClean's national partners' roster saw similar growth with the onboarding of 17 new national accounts. Throughout 2021, the brand earned a variety of notable accolades underscoring its impact on the industry, the business community at large, and ultimately, the public.

"Navigating this past year has been a challenge but I've been so impressed by how our teams have continued to perform consistently and diligently, providing relentless customer service to the communities across North America who depend on PuroClean every day," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "Our goal every year is to grow stronger, build upon our foundation and create new value for our owners and customers. After an incredible year, we have our sights set on 2022 and know there's a long and exciting road ahead for PuroClean."

Explosive Network Expansion

Within the last year, PuroClean's Franchise Development team drove brand growth to new heights for the company, and with great expansion, the network added 77 new franchise signings across the country. As a result, PuroClean shattered prior records in 2021 and is on track to open its 400th office by mid-year 2022.

Multi-unit ownership also saw a steady increase, speaking volumes about the brand's value proposition to entrepreneurs seeking growth opportunities, with 19 new franchises signed by existing owners in 2021. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, PuroClean has transitioned many of its onboarding and training programs to a hybrid service package, offering both in-person and online services, with virtual continuing education providing added flexibility to business owners and making expansion easier than ever.

"Having boots on the ground serving members of our community who need a helping hand is a true testament to the servant leadership exhibited by our team; from our outstanding Home Office employees to our passionate franchise owners, we're fortunate to have such great people willing to roll up their sleeves when times get tough," said Mark W. Davis, PuroClean CEO and Chairman.

A Focus on Business Development

In addition to PuroClean's growing franchise footprint, the brand's national accounts team also gained significant traction throughout 2021. PuroClean's strategic partners work hand-in-hand with the brand's business development division, enabling preferred partner status with major carriers for PuroClean franchises throughout North America. In July, PuroClean welcomed the rollout of the company's first in-house call center, a project spearheaded by PuroClean's Business Development team, which streamlines the dispatch process for franchise locations across the country. With this major addition to PuroClean's Home Office, the brand can comfortably meet the demands of a growing network.

Passionate Approach to Passionate Servant Leadership Earns PuroClean National Recognition

Underscoring PuroClean's innovation and success in 2021 were numerous accolades across the restoration and remediation industry, as well as wins for the brand in national business awards programs. Most notably, the company ranked within the Top 100 in Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500® ranking. PuroClean was also recognized by Franchise Times on their "Top 200" and "Fast and Serious" lists and by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Franchisee Satisfaction for the 4th consecutive year. PuroClean also earned local recognition by the South Florida Business Journal with the brand's inclusion in the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. Chrissy VanderWyde, PuroClean's Vice President of Franchise Relations, received a Gold Stevie® for Lifetime Achievement in the International Business Awards Consumer Services Category, and Steve White, PuroClean's President and COO, celebrated his 35th year in franchising in 2021 with a Silver Stevie® for Executive of the Year. The brand also made an appearance on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Florida Regionals for its impressive performance within the last year.

Innovation Extends from Products & Services to Philanthropy

As leaders in the restoration industry, PuroClean rolled out several new products, services, and companywide programs throughout 2021 – including its PuroClean Cares initiative, which extended the company's longstanding commitment to giving back to local communities. The first-ever PuroClean Cares Award was introduced at the company's Annual Convention in June, honoring Nelson Rivera of PuroClean of Morristown for his dedication to serving his community. PuroClean championed a multitude of national philanthropic causes during the year, raising over $15,000 for Feeding South Florida, a chapter of Feeding America. In their own local communities across North America, franchise owners raised funds and held events honoring first-responders, veterans, and more, all while spearheading emergency storm relief throughout the year, mobilizing support teams across state borders, alleviating damage brought on from extreme weather conditions throughout the country from disasters like Hurricane Ida.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network of over 375 offices.

For more information about PuroClean, please visit www.puroclean.com, or call (800)775-7876.

