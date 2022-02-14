Watercrest Senior Living Group Celebrates Construction Progress at Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II are pleased to announce that construction has steadily advanced at the site of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care in Richmond, Virginia. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank and under construction by EMJ Corporation, is scheduled to welcome residents in late Summer 2022.

Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care is currently under construction and scheduled to welcome residents in late Summer 2022. (PRNewswire)

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge.

Watercrest Richmond provides seniors a host of amenities purposefully designed to improve residents' connectivity and interaction with nature. The design elements include a signature water wall encouraging relaxation and calmness, live moss walls, and expansive windows allowing abundant natural light. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces and one-of-a-kind greenhouse offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents may enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

"As Watercrest development continues to expand throughout the Southeast, we are thankful for outstanding partners such as Harbert, and thrilled to offer the seniors of Richmond a spectacular senior living community they can call home," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Ideally located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Mosely, Watercrest Richmond offers the best of big-city amenities with the delights of Southern charm. Known as a top destination by Travel + Leisure, Richmond offers plentiful dining, entertainment and cultural venues, just minutes from the rolling hills of Virginia farms, gorgeous state parks, and charming wineries. For information about the community, contact Watercrest Richmond at 804-495-0601

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II.

"Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II identified Watercrest Senior Living as a leader in the senior living industry with a commonly aligned vision to develop exemplary senior living communities," says Brian Landrum, Senior Managing Director of Harbert Management Corporation. "We look forward to the successful opening of Watercrest Richmond this year and our partnership with Watercrest and the local community."

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2021. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

