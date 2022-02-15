CORCORAN WELCOMES FIRST AFFILIATE IN CONNECTICUT

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its newest affiliate and entrance into the state of Connecticut with the launch of Corcoran Centric Realty, owned and led by Jeffrey Jackson, based in Greenwich. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks another significant occasion for the firm.

A beautiful place to call home and under an hour-long commute to Manhattan, Greenwich, Connecticut boasts 32 miles of shoreline, more than 4,000 acres of parkland, and over 150 miles of horseback riding trails. There is a broad mix of properties in the area including unique single-family homes, estates, and high-end condos all in varying architectural styles, including many homes and properties that have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. With central Greenwich also having evolved into a prime local business district, it is a perfect fit for Corcoran's continued growth throughout the United States, further establishing the brand in the Northeast.

"Greenwich is an amazing area that we've had our eye on for quite some time now, so to have strong agents joining us who are already very well-versed in the region, and to have the opportunity for our New York City, Westchester, and Hudson Valley agents to expand their referral business is a win-win," said Liebman. "Jeff and the team at Corcoran Centric Realty have grown tremendously over the last few years, and we're honored that they are the first to bring the brand to Connecticut. Their ability to leverage data and analytics to enhance and develop their business is impressive, and I'm excited to see what they'll accomplish as part of Corcoran."

The firm formerly known as Centric Property Group was founded by Jackson in 2001, serving clients in Greenwich and surrounding areas including Westport, Darien, and New Canaan. Throughout the course of his more than two-decade career, Jackson has personally identified, negotiated, and closed more than $1 billion in high-end waterfront, estate, and penthouse properties. Today, the firm houses the #1 independent team in Greenwich, and collectively closed nearly $200 million in sales in 2021.

"Our motto has always been 'be the best and work with the best', so when we were invited to affiliate with Corcoran, we seized that opportunity in recognition of everything it would bring to both our agents and our clients," said Jackson. "Growing our firm and bringing industry-leading marketing and technology to our entire sphere is something I'm very excited about, and we're eager for this next chapter as Corcoran Centric Realty."

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 150 offices and more than 5,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

