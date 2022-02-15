Del Monte Foods Wins 2022 Product of the Year Award in Two Categories

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Del Monte Foods, Inc. is a winner of the Product of the Year awards for the fourth straight year. The company won two awards for its newest innovations, Del Monte® Fruit Infusions in the fruit snack category, and Joyba® Bubble Tea in the coffee & tea category.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. This year marked 14 years of the award in the U.S. and more than 30 years globally.

"At Del Monte, we've been delighting people with delicious plant-based foods before that was even popular. Our passion is to bring innovative new products that make eating healthy a joy. We are so pleased to see two of our newest innovations, Del Monte Fruit Infusions and Joyba Bubble Tea, receive top honors from consumers," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer, Del Monte Foods. "While Del Monte is synonymous with canned fruits and vegetables, we're continuing our expansion in the grocery footprint into areas that allow us to grow, innovate, and differentiate. This includes launching these two products in the produce sections that consumers have convincingly told us they love with this win."

For over 130 years, Del Monte has been working to make nutritious and delicious fruits and vegetables accessible to all. Receiving top honors in the fruit snack category, Del Monte's Fruit Infusions are fruit cup snacks infused with antioxidants like vitamin C and other unique ingredients. These convenient snacking solutions come in four refreshing flavors (Gut Love, Boost Me, Glow On, Stay Well), each with a full serving of fruit and ingredients like prebiotic fiber, refreshing coffee extract, aloe bits, hydrating coconut water and revitalizing elderberry extract. Launching this spring, the line is extending its assortment to introduce 'Happy Heart.' This new flavor supports a diet low in saturated fats and cholesterol which may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, includes Acerola Cherry which is a natural source of Vitamin C and Chia which is good source of fiber, and 580 mg Omega-3 per serving. Del Monte Fruit Infusions are made with real fruit juice and do not contain added sugar, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, artificial certified colors or GMO ingredients.

Winning in the coffee & tea category, Joyba Bubble Tea is the first of its kind retail line of boba shop inspired beverages. Joyba brings the bubble tea experience to stores for consumers to be able to enjoy anytime, anywhere. Made with real brewed fruit flavored tea and popping boba, Joyba is available in four unique flavors (Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry Hibiscus, Raspberry Dragon Fruit, and Mango Passionfruit), and contains no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and is non-GMO, non-BPA and gluten-free.

Past Del Monte Product of the Year winners include Veggieful Pocket Pies™ and Deluxe Gold Pineapple™ in 2021, Veggieful Veggie Bowls™, Fruit Crunch Parfait, Contadina® Pizzettas in 2020, Fruit & Oats™ in 2019 and Fruit Refreshers™ in 2017. As the Original Plant-Based Food Company℠, Del Monte continues to create delicious products that fit into every lifestyle and budget.

Del Monte's Fruit Infusions are available at major national retailers like Walmart and Kroger. Joyba Bubble Tea is available at select Target, Albertsons Safeway, Circle K and Costco stores. For more information and to locate a store partner near you, visit www.delmonte.com and www.joyba.com.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

About Joyba

Joyba® is a brand from Del Monte Foods launched in 2021 offering a first of its kind boba shop inspired beverage available in retail. Joyba Bubble Tea is made with real brewed tea infused with vibrant fruit flavors and popping boba. Joyba encourages a different kind of lifestyle, made for those who do things with their own flair and flavor, to believe in the power of joy and special moments every day. Joyba aims to spread a burst of joy in every sip with unexpected textures that will help satisfy cravings. For more information on Joyba, please visit www.joyba.com.

Media Contact:

