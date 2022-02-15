Exchange Authority Successfully Implements Exchange Manager Pro(SM)

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Authority, a subsidiary of Fidelity Bank in Leominster, MA, became the first Qualified Intermediary (QI) to implement Exchange Manager ProSM to facilitate their 1031 exchange business. Exchange Manager ProSM, a patented SaaS offering, hosted on Microsoft Azure, provides 24/7 secure, online access to all 1031 exchange data, documents and reports. It allows for single-entry data to auto-generate required exchange agreements, assignments, and notifications.

Exchange Manager Pro, a proprietary software, hosted on Microsoft Azure, makes administering 1031 exchange processes safe, secure and simple. (PRNewswire)

"Exchange Manager Pro(SM) is a solution made for QIs, by a QI that truly understands the technical side of 1031 Exchanges"

Exchange Authority's President and CEO, John Peculis, confirmed that Exchange Manager ProSM has offered his team a one-stop-shop for 1031 exchanges, from document creation, automated communication, calendar reminders, and status tracking throughout the entire exchange process. "Exchange Manager ProSM is a solution made for QIs, by a QI that truly understands the technical side of 1031 Exchanges and therefore provides a true solution," stated John.

Exchange Authority is seeing a significant reduction in the calls and emails their specialists must manage daily due to Exchange Manager ProSM providing their team a real-time dashboard of the exchange status and automated updates to the client. "After internal analysis, we expect to decrease the time spent on tedious, back and forth communication by 30-50% with Exchange Manager ProSM," says John.

"Exchange Manager ProSM is an out-of-the-box solution for all Qualified Intermediaries that are looking to increase efficiencies, security, and volume, without increasing staff," said Brent Abrahm, Accruit's President and CEO. "We are excited about the impact this technology is having on the entire real estate industry. Automating routine, repetitive processes through Exchange Manager ProSM is allowing QIs to focus on creating a much greater customer experience."

About Exchange Manager Pro

Exchange Manager ProSM by Accruit is a proprietary, online software application that makes administering 1031 exchanges safe, secure and simple. Exchange Manager ProSM was designed to ease the administrative burdens related to like-kind exchanges and automate routine functions of Qualified Intermediaries including: online client onboarding, document creation and distribution, and automatic deadline reminders and notifications.

www.exchangemanagerpro.com

About Exchange Authority

Exchange Authority has been assisting clients and their professional advisors throughout the United States on exchange matters and acting as a Qualified Intermediary since Congress adopted the exchange safe harbor regulations in 1991. As a Qualified Intermediary, the Exchange Authority advises and educates their clients on the process, creates all required documents, coordinates the Exchange of funds, and provides full reports at the end of the Exchange. In 2008, Exchange Authority was acquired by Fidelity Cooperative Bank, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank. Learn more by visiting https://exchangeauthority.com/.

Exchange Manager Pro is a patented technology for processing 1031 exchanges. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accruit, LLC