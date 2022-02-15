FIDO Alliance Announces Authenticate Conference 2022

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance is pleased to announce the return of Authenticate , the only industry conference dedicated to the who, what, and where of user authentication. Authenticate, featuring Signature Sponsors Google, Microsoft, Visa and Yubico, will take place at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle, Washington and virtually on October 17-19, 2022.

Aimed at CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders, this is the third consecutive year that the FIDO Alliance is hosting the public conference. The annual event is specifically designed to share education, tools, and best practices for modern authentication across web, enterprise, and government applications.

Last year's conference featured more than 70 sessions and welcomed over 650 attendees, 97% of whom agreed that the content was exactly what they were looking for. The exhibit area included 25 industry-leading exhibitors and sponsors.

Authenticate 2022 will build upon this strong foundation and feature detailed case studies, technical tutorials, and expert panels aimed at helping educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations, and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems. Attendees also benefit from a dynamic expo hall and networking opportunities.

Authenticate Call For Speakers

The Authenticate 2022 conference program committee is currently holding an open call for speakers. Authenticate provides speakers with an opportunity to increase visibility, educate on in-market solutions, and allow for networking between those involved in modern authentication.

The committee is looking for vendor-neutral, educational presentations that focus on modern authentication implementations and best practices. For this year's event, the focus will be on "taking modern authentication to the next level." Diverse, global perspectives and presentations that focus on the following topic areas are welcome:

Authentication trends & insights

Modern authentication case studies & implementation strategy

Regulatory impact on authentication

Technical & developer tutorials

Other topic areas related to authentication will also be considered. Submissions that are unique, expertise-driven, and reflect diversity in speakers are most likely to be accepted.

The Authenticate Call for Speakers closes on March 15, 2022. To submit an application, please visit https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2022-conference/ .

Sponsorship Opportunities at Authenticate 2022

Authenticate 2022 is also now accepting applications for sponsorship, offering a wide range of opportunities to provide broader brand exposure, lead-generation capabilities, and a variety of other benefits for both on-site and remote attendees. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2022-conference/ .

Sponsorship requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests for sponsorship should be sent to authenticate@fidoalliance.org .

About Authenticate

Authenticate is the first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication – with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.

Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortium providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication.

In 2022, Authenticate will be held October 17-19 at the Sheraton Grand in Seattle, Washington and virtually. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.

