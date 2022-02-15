Fresh Express introduces refreshed website and Crave Tool to enhance online consumer experience.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, today announced the launch of their newly refreshed website, designed to enhance the online experience and make it easier than ever for consumers to find, review and enjoy more than 320 delicious, nutritious and convenient recipes.

Fresh Express offers more than 100 varieties of fresh and healthy salads ranging from leafy salad greens like baby spinach, romaine and sweet butter to premium, chef-crafted salad kits, such as the Twisted Caesar Chopped Salad Kit line and is committed to delivering the freshest product, conveniently.

The new website features authentic and approachable content for anyone who likes to eat. The updated design is now consistent with the packaging refresh rolled out in 2021 and improved navigation options will enable Fresh Express to connect with and provide additional value to its customers through mouthwatering recipes, mealtime inspiration, product information and retail availability. New and updated website features include:

A refreshed Crave Tool , which helps consumers find delicious recipes that stack their plates with nutrition-packed Fresh Express greens based on the flavor and type of meal they're craving

Practical and easy-to-navigate product categories and recipes, with search functionality

Defined sub-categories for additional offerings, including organic products and Chiquita Bites

Seasonal content and recipes, in addition to everyday meal inspiration

Mobile optimization for a seamless experience across devices

"First impressions are everything – even those made online – so it was time to update our site with a clean and contemporary design that better reflects the Fresh Express brand and the needs of today's consumer," said Robin Bell, Marketing Manager at Fresh Express. "The new website does a fantastic job educating consumers on our products and simple ways they can add convenience and flavor to their at-home meals, and the Crave Tool will help them crush their cravings in just three easy steps."

Consumers can expect additional website updates in the near future, including a resource for Fresh Express sustainability information and other company initiatives and a blog with exclusive content from the brand's team of expert chefs, how-to videos and more.

Fresh Express salad blends and kits are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery stores nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $3.69. Learn more about Fresh Express and check out the new website experience at www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

