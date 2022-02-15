InventHelp Inventor Develops Product for Collecting Pet Waste (TOR-9683)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier and less embarrassing way to clean up after your pet," said an inventor, from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PET SCOOP. My design enables pet waste to be disposed of in a convenient and sanitary manner."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and dispose of pet waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch or manipulate the waste. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it could contribute to a cleaner community. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TOR-9683, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

