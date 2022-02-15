InventHelp Inventor Develops Redesigned Fixture for Installing Hardware onto Doors (TPA-2861)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a locksmith, I had problems with the old product as it would become loose when installing the hardware to the door and the screw that would connect to the post would become loose," said an inventor from Largo, Fla. "It was too easy to strip the pre-drilled mounting hole in the door or the fins on the post, rendering the post and the hole useless."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He developed BINDING POST to ease the process of installing hardware onto doors. As such, it features enhanced gripping capacity and assures a tighter fit for improved functionality. At the same time, it will not increase the diameter of the pre-drilled mounting hole, which saves time and effort. This uniquely designed patent-pending fixture is also lightweight, compact and portable. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-2861, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp