Sarasota-based LifeStar Living recognized by industry media as one of nation's Top Providers to Watch in 2022

Sarasota-based LifeStar Living recognized by industry media as one of nation's Top Providers to Watch in 2022

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 20 months after announcing the company's establishment, LifeStar Living has been recognized as one of the top 5 Senior Living Providers to Watch in 2022 by industry media, Senior Housing News.

Industry veteran, Joel Anderson, stepped down from his role as CEO of Village On The Isle to join iconic NBA super agent David Falk in creating LifeStar. Falk is known for building the most successful sports agency (FAME) that represented NBA superstars such as Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Dominique Wilkins, John Stockton, and Alonzo Mourning, and also establishing the top-rated sports management program in the country (Falk College) at Syracuse University.

Anderson took Falk's inspired vision and immediately formed three divisions: LifeStar Creative, a full-service marketing agency, LifeStar Development, development consultant for new and existing senior living projects, and LifeStar Advisory, offering executive recruitment services, strategic planning, and other consulting for senior living groups.

"Our progress has been amazing to date," Anderson says. "We've organized a talented team of professionals to accelerate LifeStar's strategy."

LifeStar has also developed new business relationships with some of the industry's most respected organizations, including Lutheran Life Communities and Volunteers of America National Services.

Sloan Bentley, president and CEO, Lutheran Life Communities, said, "Our relationship with LifeStar came at a critical time during the height of the pandemic, helping our diverse, multi-campus organization streamline costs, improve occupancy, and align our company's marketing brand."

Sharon Wilson-Geno, EVP and COO of VOA National Services, added, "LifeStar stepped into a difficult role as the development consultant for The Colonnade of Estero when we needed a fresh perspective to assess the proposed Life Plan community and overcome delays caused by the pandemic."

LifeStar supports over 2,700 senior living units as part of their unique business relationships. They also have completed a development plan and begun marketing their flagship property, The Manhattan–St. Petersburg, an upscale two-phase member-exclusive community on the coastal waterway of St. Petersburg. "The Manhattan is our luxury brand, and we are excited to unveil the property in one of the fastest growing markets in Florida," says Jessica Kraft, EVP of Marketing & Sales.

If forming LifeStar's multiple divisions, building unique business relationships, and organizing a new senior living development was not enough, LifeStar also became the exclusive professional services provider for Convivial Life, a Florida not-for-profit organization that recently acquired its first senior living property, The Cabana at Jensen Dunes. LifeStar orchestrated the $35+ million transaction for Convivial over six months and has been tapped to provide future management services at the property.

"The Cabana is an excellent choice for us, says Rick Grindrod, board chair of Convivial. "The senior living community has a great reputation and gives us immediate opportunities to expand the campus by adding independent living residences, a new clubhouse, and other amenities." "Without LifeStar, Convivial would not have been able to acquire The Cabana and expansion land," Grindrod adds.

LifeStar's future looks bright. They expect to continue to be recognized for their commitment to quality and offering forward-thinking solutions in serving a growing senior adult market in Florida.

View original content:

SOURCE LifeStar Living