TOP 10 U.S. WINTER RESORT REAL ESTATE MARKETS FOR INVESTING IN SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES AND CONDOS IN 2022

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, a leading curator of real estate data nationwide for land and property data, today released a joint analysis with ZRankings.com, which shows for those investing near a top ranked ski resort, the sky-high price of owning a winter resort home may be worth the reward. For this analysis, ATTOM looked at ZRanking.com's best ski resorts in the U.S., then narrowed in on the latest high-level home sales data points at the county level for each resort.

According to this analysis of single-family home and condo sales in 2021, among the U.S. counties analyzed which encompass the best ski resorts, based on ZRankings.com's Pure Awesomeness Factor (see full methodology below), Pitkin County, Colorado, home to Aspen Snowmass, fetched the highest median home sales price in 2021 ($1,696,000; up 39% from 2020); followed by Teton County, WY, home to Jackson Hole ($1,286,000; up 34% from 2020); and San Miguel County, CO, home to Telluride Ski Resort ($1,135,000; up 26% from 2020).

Home sellers in nearly half of counties analyzed more than doubled their investment in 5 years

The analysis also shows those same three counties ranked highest in terms of five-year home price growth – all more than doubling in median home price from 2016 to 2021. Although according to this measure, San Miguel County, home to Telluride, ranked first, posting the greatest five-year median home price growth (up 143% from 2016). Teton County, home to Jackson Hole, saw the second greatest five-year home price growth (up 138% from 2016); followed by Pitkin County, home to Aspen (up 125% from 2016).

Investment returns in 9 out of the 10 counties analyzed topped national home seller ROI in 2021

Also, according to this analysis, Teton County, home to Jackson Hole, ranked first in 2021 home seller return on investment, compared to the original purchase price (105% ROI; $659,875 dollar gain); followed by Routt County, CO, home to Steamboat Ski Resort (92% ROI; $318,500 dollar gain). The home seller ROI in those two counties more than doubled that of the nationwide ROI in 2021 (45% ROI; $94,092 dollar gain). Following Teton and Routt Counties, among those with the highest home seller ROI in 2021, was Eagle County, CO, home to both Vail Ski Resort and Beaver Creek (78% ROI; $395,000 dollar gain).

See below for the county-level data for each of the top 10 Ski Resort Real Estate Markets:

Top 10 U.S. Ski Resort Real Estate Markets ZRanking Ski Resort County, State 2021 Median Home Sale Price 1-Year Home Price Growth 5-Year Home Price Growth 2021 Home Seller Dollar Gain 2021 Home Seller ROI 1 Jackson Hole (PAF: 99.0) Teton County, WY $ 1,286,000 34% 138% $ 659,875 105% 2 Telluride Ski Resort (PAF: 95.6) San Miguel County, CO $ 1,135,000 26% 143% $ 470,800 71% 3 Snowbird (PAF: 94.2)& Alta Ski Area (PAF: 93.5) Salt Lake County, UT $ 451,931 18% 73% $ 174,001 62% 4 Vail Ski Resort (PAF: 90.8) & Beaver Creek (PAF: 84.9) Eagle County, CO $ 900,000 16% 66% $ 395,000 78% 5 Aspen Snowmass (PAF: 88.9) Pitkin County, CO $ 1,696,000 39% 125% $ 481,000 40% 6 Steamboat Ski Resort (PAF: 88.3) Routt County, CO $ 665,000 28% 79% $ 318,500 92% 7 Big Sky Resort (PAF: 86.9) Gallatin County, MT $ 520,409 20% 71% $ 201,235 63% 8 Park City Mountain Resort (PAF: 86.1) Summit County, UT $ 847,600 20% 61% $ 288,400 51% 9 Winter Park Ski Resort (PAF: 85.4) Grand County, CO $ 549,000 13% 120% $ 233,000 75% 10 Mammoth (PAF: 84.5) Mono County, CA $ 623,500 26% 95% $ 241,000 63%

Methodology

For this analysis, ATTOM looked at ZRanking.com's Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. at the time of this report, calculated based on the Pure Awesomeness Factor: https://www.zrankings.com/articles/best-ski-resorts-north-america. This algorithm is based on a range of ski resort data, including vertical drop and snow quantity, among others. ATTOM then isolated the top 10 U.S. counties surrounding the top ranked resorts and the most recent high-level home sales data points, based on ATTOM's Year-End 2021 U.S. Home Sales Report, which looks at recorded sales deeds for single family homes and condos nationwide. Home seller price gains represent the difference between the median sales price of homes in a given market in a given timeframe and the median sales price of the previous sale of those same homes, expressed both in a dollar amount and as a percentage of the previous median sales price.

