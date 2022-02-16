-- Revenues of $1.17 Billion in 2021, GAAP Loss per Share of $0.30 and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.78 --

Alkermes plc Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 and Provides Financial Expectations for 2022 -- Revenues of $1.17 Billion in 2021, GAAP Loss per Share of $0.30 and Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.78 --

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and provided financial expectations for 2022.

"In 2021, we made significant progress against our strategic priorities of growing our commercial business, expanding and advancing our development pipeline and driving profitability," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "The year was highlighted by the FDA approval and our commercial launch of our oral atypical antipsychotic, LYBALVI®, which joined ARISTADA®, our long-acting injectable antipsychotic, in our psychiatry franchise. We drove new growth with VIVITROL® in the alcohol dependence indication. We met important pipeline milestones, initiating potential registration-enabling studies for nemvaleukin and advancing our HDAC inhibitor and orexin development candidates. In 2022, we are focused on execution as we advance the commercial launch of LYBALVI, enroll our nemvaleukin clinical studies, demonstrate disciplined allocation of capital and manage the business to drive long-term profitability and value creation for our shareholders."

Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Financial Highlights

- Total revenues for the quarter were $324.5 million. This compared to $280.0 million for the same period in the prior year.

- Total operating expenses for the quarter were $322.1 million. This compared to $310.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

- Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) was $0.9 million for the quarter, or a basic and diluted GAAP earnings per share of $0.01. This compared to GAAP net loss of $42.6 million, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.27, for the same period in the prior year.

- Non-GAAP net income was $38.5 million for the quarter, or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.24 and diluted earnings per share of $0.23. This compared to non-GAAP net income of $16.5 million, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 for the same period in the prior year.

Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

- Total revenues for the year were $1.17 billion. This compared to $1.04 billion in the prior year.

- Net sales of proprietary products for the year were $627.4 million, compared to $551.8 million in the prior year.

Net sales of VIVITROL were $343.9 million , compared to $310.7 million in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 11%.

Net sales of ARISTADA i were $275.4 million , compared to $241.0 million in the prior year, representing an increase of approximately 14%.

Net sales of LYBALVI were $8.2 million , following commercial launch in October 2021 .

- Manufacturing and royalty revenues for the year were $541.8 million, compared to $484.0 million in the prior year.

Royalty revenues from INVEGA SUSTENNA ® /XEPLION ® , INVEGA TRINZA ® /TREVICTA ® and INVEGA HAFYERA ® (the "long-acting INVEGA products") were $303.1 million , compared to $274.2 million in the prior year.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from RISPERDAL CONSTA ® were $50.9 million , compared to $71.4 million in the prior year.

Manufacturing and royalty revenues from VUMERITY® were $87.4 million , compared to $22.5 million in the prior year.

Costs and Expenses

- Total operating expenses for the year were $1.20 billion, compared to $1.15 billion in the prior year.

Cost of Goods Manufactured and Sold were $197.4 million , compared to $178.3 million in the prior year.

R&D expenses were $406.5 million , compared to $394.6 million in the prior year. R&D expenses in 2021 included a $25.0 million development milestone paid to the former shareholders of Rodin Therapeutics, Inc. related to the company's HDAC inhibitor platform. Excluding this milestone, R&D expenses for the year were $381.5 million .

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were $561.0 million , compared to $538.8 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting increased investment to support the launch of LYBALVI.

Profitability

- GAAP net loss for the year was $48.2 million, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.30 and included the $25.0 million development milestone. This compared to GAAP net loss of $110.9 million, or a basic and diluted GAAP loss per share of $0.70, in the prior year.

- Non-GAAP net income for the year was $129.1 million, or a non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.80 and diluted earnings per share of $0.78 and included the $25.0 million development milestone. This compared to non-GAAP net income of $68.6 million, or a non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.43, in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

- At Dec. 31, 2021, Alkermes recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $765.7 million, compared to $659.8 million at Dec. 31, 2020, driven primarily by the company's operating results and changes in working capital. The company's total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2021 was $295.8 million.

"In 2021, we managed the business to achieve the high end of our overall financial expectations, as we drove topline growth, continued to optimize our cost structure and focused on operational efficiencies. At the same time, we invested in key strategic priorities including the launch of LYBALVI and the nemvaleukin development program," commented Iain Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes. "We enter 2022 in a solid financial position. Our financial expectations for the year reflect our continued focus on driving the growth of our proprietary products and disciplined capital allocation focused on opportunities with high potential return on investment in support of the company's strategy and to drive shareholder value creation."

Financial Expectations for 2022

The following financial expectations for 2022 assume improvement in COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions, beginning in the second quarter. If current disruptions do not decrease as anticipated, or if new COVID-19-related disruptions emerge, the company's ability to meet these expectations could be negatively impacted. These financial expectations also reflect removal of all royalties from worldwide sales of the long-acting INVEGA products beginning in 2022. Alkermes has, to date, only received notice of partial termination relating to royalties from the long-acting INVEGA products in the U.S., after January 2022. Alkermes has not received a notice of termination from Janssen in respect of any markets outside the U.S. However, for financial planning purposes only, the company has decided to remove all royalties related to sales in markets outside the U.S. after May 2022. Alkermes continues to disagree with the position taken by Janssen and is prepared to pursue all options at its disposal to enforce its contractual rights and address any unauthorized use of its intellectual property.

All line items are according to GAAP, except as otherwise noted.

In millions (except per share amounts)

2022 Expectations





Total Revenue

$1,000 – $1,090 VIVITROL Net Sales

$355 – $385 ARISTADA Net Sales

$290 – $320 LYBALVI Net Sales

$55 – $75 INVEGA Franchise Royalties*

$45 – $50 Cost of Goods Sold

$215 – $225 R&D Expenses

$385 – $415 SG&A Expenses

$575 – $605 Amortization of Intangible Assets

~$35 Other Expense, Net

$5 – $10 Income Tax Benefit

($10) – ($15) GAAP Net Loss

($180) – ($210) GAAP Net Loss per Share+

($1.10) – ($1.29) Non-GAAP Net Loss

($30) – $0 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share+

($0.18) – $0.00 Capital Expenditures

$35 – $40

*Reflects royalties related to sales of INVEGA SUSTENNA/INVEGA TRINZA/INVEGA HAFYERA in the U.S. through January 2022 and royalties related to sales of XEPLION/TREVICTA through May 2022.

+2022 per share expectations are calculated based on a weighted average basic share count of approximately 163.0 million shares outstanding and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 166.5 million shares outstanding.

Mr. Brown continued, "Over the last several years, we have worked to position the business such that our topline performance will be fueled primarily by the growth of our proprietary products. We estimate that the early termination of the Janssen license agreement in the United States and the impact of its potential termination outside the United States would together reduce our total revenues by approximately $260 million in 2022. From an operational perspective, we have adapted our budget, recognizing that even if we are able to favorably resolve our situation with Janssen, that resolution could take time. Today we are updating our long-term profitability targets to reflect exclusion of worldwide royalties from the long-acting INVEGA products. In the event that the situation with Janssen resolves in a manner favorable to Alkermes, or Janssen does not terminate our license agreement in markets outside the U.S., we would be positioned to accelerate the achievement of these targets. The revised profitability targets that we are announcing today reflect feedback from many of our institutional shareholders, our commitment to continued expense management and our focus on driving long-term profitability."

Profitability Targets

The company today updated its long-term profitability targets to reflect the removal of all royalty revenues related to sales of the long-acting INVEGA products in the U.S. after January 2022 and outside the U.S. after May 2022. The company is not providing reconciliations of, or comparable GAAP measures for, the following updated non-GAAP profitability targets, as they are not determinable without unreasonable efforts.*

The company is committed to achieving:

FY 2025 non-GAAP net income equal to 25% of the company's total revenues and EBITDA ii margin of 20% of total revenues

FY 2026 non-GAAP net income equal to 30% of the company's total revenues and EBITDA margin of 25% of total revenues

As a bridge to these long-term profitability targets, the company expects to achieve non-GAAP net income in the range of 15% to 20% of the company's total revenues in FY 2024.

Recent Events:

Psychiatry and Addiction

In October 2021 , the company presented clinical data and epidemiology and health economics and outcomes research from its psychiatry and addiction portfolios at scientific conferences, including Psych Congress , the International Society for Affective Disorders (ISAD) Conference, and the Neuroscience Education Institute (NEI) Congress.

In February 2022 , the company announced positive topline results from ENLIGHTEN-Early, a phase 3b study that evaluated the effect of LYBALVI compared to olanzapine on body weight in patients with schizophrenia, schizophreniform disorder or bipolar I disorder who were early in their illness. The company plans to submit results from the ENLIGHTEN-Early study to a peer-reviewed journal for publication and present full study results at upcoming scientific meetings.

Oncology

In November 2021 , the company presented data from the ION-01 study, a phase 2 trial evaluating intravenous nemvaleukin alfa ("nemvaleukin") in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA ® ) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma that had previously progressed on an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting.

In January 2022 , the company presented a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium, highlighting clinical data related to advanced GI cancers from ARTISTRY-1, a phase 1/2 study evaluating the tolerability and efficacy of nemvaleukin administered intravenously as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, and preclinical data from the study of nemvaleukin in combination with novel agents in GI cancers.

Neuroscience

In November 2021 , the company announced dosing of the first subject in a phase 1 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of ALKS 1140 in healthy adults. ALKS 1140 is designed to increase functional synaptic connections and synaptic integrity in the brain.

Corporate

In November 2021 , the company announced the appointment of a new independent director, Cato T. Laurencin , M.D., Ph.D., to the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Laurencin was designated by Sarissa Capital Management LP and certain affiliates (collectively "Sarissa") in connection with Sarissa's April 2021 agreement with the company. Dr. Laurencin brings significant experience across a wide range of medical and scientific disciplines, strong administrative skills, and a focus on public health that is consistent with the company's values and business strategy.

Other

In November 2021 , the company announced receipt of notices of partial termination in respect of two license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Company and, under these agreements, a licensee and recipient of Alkermes' nanoparticulate formulation technology, known as NanoCrystal® technology. The terminations impact know-how royalties related to sales of long-acting INVEGA products and other products in the United States .

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP net income margin (non-GAAP net income/total revenue) and EBITDA margin (EBITDA/total revenue). These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) adjusts for certain one-time and non-cash charges by excluding from GAAP results: share-based compensation expense; amortization; depreciation; non-cash net interest expense; certain other one-time or non-cash items; and the income tax effect of these reconciling items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization; earnings include share-based compensation expense.

The company's management and Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP net income margin and EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP net income margin and EBITDA margin should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

*The company has not provided full financial expectations for time periods after the year ending Dec. 31, 2022 and therefore is not providing reconciliations of, or comparable GAAP measures for, non-GAAP net income margins or EBITDA margins, for time periods after the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. Reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP profitability measures to comparable GAAP measures are not determinable without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain future financial amounts necessary for such reconciliations, which amounts could have a significant impact on the company's future financial results, including such non-GAAP profitability measures and the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects, including plans to drive growth, long-term profitability and shareholder value creation and the company's profitability targets and its ability to achieve such targets; the potential impacts on the company of Janssen's notice of partial termination; the company's expectations of improvement in COVID-19-related disruptions; the potential therapeutic and commercial value of the company's marketed and development products; the company's expectations concerning its future development activities and commercial activities, including in respect of investments in the company's development pipeline and the launch of LYBALVI. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the company may not be able to achieve its revised financial and profitability metrics in a timely manner or at all; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to mitigate its spread on the company's business, results of operations or financial condition, including impacts on healthcare systems and patient and healthcare provider access to the company's commercial products; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration or litigation, including so-called "Paragraph IV" litigation and other patent litigation, or other disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; clinical development activities may not be completed on time or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of final results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or components of the company's marketing applications or the adequacy of the data and other information included in its submissions to support the FDA's requirements for approval; regulatory submissions may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; the FDA or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support growth of revenue from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; RISPERDAL CONSTA®, INVEGA SUSTENNA®, XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA®, and INVEGA HAFYERA® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Company; VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license; and KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.

ii Calculated as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortization and one-time items, includes share-based compensation expenses.

Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries











Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended











(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020











Revenues:



















Product sales, net

$ 178,916

$ 148,961











Manufacturing and royalty revenues

143,372

130,893











License revenue

2,000

—











Research and development revenue

175

141











Total Revenues

324,463

279,995











Expenses:



















Cost of goods manufactured and sold

53,682

42,922











Research and development

98,374

112,107











Selling, general and administrative

160,408

145,778











Amortization of acquired intangible assets

9,616

9,917











Total Expenses

322,080

310,724











Operating Income (Loss)

2,383

(30,729)











Other Expense, net:



















Interest income

453

1,036











Interest expense

(2,405)

(1,869)











Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(750)

(12,681)











Other income, net

546

2,597











Total Other Expense, net

(2,156)

(10,917)











Loss Before Income Taxes

227

(41,646)











Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

(646)

996











Net Income (Loss) — GAAP

$ 873

$ (42,642)

































Earnings (Loss) Per Share:



















GAAP earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted

$ 0.01

$ (0.27)











Non-GAAP earnings per share — basic

$ 0.24

$ 0.10











Non-GAAP earnings per share — diluted

$ 0.23

$ 0.10

































Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:



















Basic — GAAP and Non-GAAP

161,833

159,153











Diluted — GAAP

166,803

159,153











Diluted — Non-GAAP

166,803

161,267

































An itemized reconciliation between net income (loss) on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows:











Net Income (Loss) — GAAP

$ 873

$ (42,642)











Adjustments:



















Share-based compensation expense

19,020

24,884











Depreciation expense

11,527

10,411











Amortization expense

9,616

9,917











Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(3,355)

1,121











Non-cash net interest expense

117

166











Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

750

12,681











Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 38,548

$ 16,538













































































Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries











Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Year Ended

Year Ended











(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020











Revenues:



















Product sales, net

$ 627,424

$ 551,760











Manufacturing and royalty revenues

541,807

484,000











License revenue

3,500

1,050











Research and development revenue

1,020

1,946











Total Revenues

1,173,751

1,038,756











Expenses:



















Cost of goods manufactured and sold

197,387

178,316











Research and development

406,526

394,588











Selling, general and administrative

560,977

538,827











Amortization of acquired intangible assets

38,148

39,452











Total Expenses

1,203,038

1,151,183











Operating Loss

(29,287)

(112,427)











Other (Expense) Income, net:



















Interest income

2,408

6,960











Interest expense

(11,219)

(8,659)











Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

(1,427)

3,945











Other income, net

219

13,644











Total Other (Expense) Income, net

(10,019)

15,890











Loss Before Income Taxes

(39,306)

(96,537)











Income Tax Provision

8,863

14,324











Net Loss — GAAP

$ (48,169)

$ (110,861)

































(Loss) Earnings Per Share:



















GAAP loss per share — basic and diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.70)











Non-GAAP earnings per share — basic

$ 0.80

$ 0.43











Non-GAAP earnings per share — diluted

$ 0.78

$ 0.43

































Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:



















Basic and diluted — GAAP

160,942

158,803











Basic — Non-GAAP

160,942

158,803











Diluted — Non-GAAP

164,753

159,861

































An itemized reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is as follows:











Net Loss — GAAP

$ (48,169)

$ (110,861)











Adjustments:



















Share-based compensation expense

87,623

90,161











Depreciation expense

40,505

42,402











Amortization expense

38,148

39,452











Income tax effect related to reconciling items

6,994

10,092











Non-cash net interest expense

469

666











Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

1,427

(3,945)











Debt refinancing

2,109

—











Acquisition of IPR&D

—

674











Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 129,106

$ 68,641























































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

December 31,











(In thousands)

2021

2020











Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 765,741

$ 659,807











Receivables

313,193

275,143











Inventory

150,335

125,738











Contract assets

13,363

14,401











Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48,967

60,662











Property, plant and equipment, net

341,054

350,003











Intangible assets, net and goodwill

166,916

204,064











Other assets

224,915

259,912











Total Assets

$ 2,024,484

$ 1,949,730











Long-term debt — current portion

$ 3,000

$ 2,843











Other current liabilities

468,286

435,415











Long-term debt

292,804

272,118











Contract liabilities — long-term

11,491

16,397











Other long-term liabilities

136,319

155,975











Total shareholders' equity

1,112,584

1,066,982











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,024,484

$ 1,949,730

































Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

161,937

159,161

































This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which the company intends to file in February 2022.

























































Revenues for Calendar Year 2021 and 2020

























Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021 Revenues:



















VIVITROL

$ 74,534

$ 88,417

$ 88,865

$ 92,038

$ 343,854 INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA

61,570

81,072

79,323

81,140

303,105 ARISTADA

55,429

72,391

68,872

78,663

275,355 VUMERITY

13,440

20,348

26,749

26,885

87,422 RISPERDAL CONSTA

14,162

14,450

10,970

11,287

50,869 LYBALVI

—

—

—

8,215

8,215 Key Commercial Product Revenues

219,135

276,678

274,779

298,228

1,068,820





















Legacy Product Revenues

30,675

26,424

19,252

24,060

100,411 License Revenue

1,500

—

—

2,000

3,500 Research and Development Revenues

120

615

110

175

1,020 Total Revenues

$ 251,430

$ 303,717

$ 294,141

$324,463

$1,173,751





































































Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Three Months

Year



Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Revenues:



















VIVITROL

$ 78,769

$ 71,646

$ 80,258

$ 80,049

$ 310,722 INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION and INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA

54,927

69,385

73,366

76,522

274,200 ARISTADA

50,957

58,769

62,400

68,912

241,038 RISPERDAL CONSTA

27,316

13,729

14,510

15,805

71,360 VUMERITY

1,691

2,594

2,713

15,543

22,541 Key Commercial Product Revenues

213,660

216,123

233,247

256,831

919,861





















Legacy Product Revenues

32,317

30,797

29,762

23,023

115,899 License Revenue

— ` —

1,050

—

1,050 Research and Development Revenues

243

609

953

141

1,946 Total Revenues

$ 246,220

$ 247,529

$ 265,012

$279,995

$1,038,756



































































2022 Guidance — GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments





























An itemized reconciliation between projected loss per share on a GAAP basis and projected loss per share on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:





























(In millions, except per share data)

Amount

Shares

Loss Per

Share







Projected Net Loss — GAAP

$ (195.0)

163

$ (1.20)







Adjustments:



















Share-based compensation expense

99.0















Depreciation expense

40.0















Amortization expense

35.0















Income tax effect related to reconciling items

5.0















Non-cash net interest expense

1.0





































Projected Net Loss — Non-GAAP

$ (15.0)

163

$ (0.09)





























Projected GAAP and non-GAAP measures reflect mid-points within ranges of estimated guidance.

