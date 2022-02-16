Allos Ventures Announces First Closing of Latest Fund

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allos Ventures, an Indianapolis-based venture capital firm focused on helping founders build high-growth tech companies in the Midwest, announces the first closing of its latest fund, Allos IV. The new fund continues the firm's focus on investments in early-stage B2B software companies. While the firm primarily targets leading Series A financing rounds, it will also join seed stage investors in smaller rounds for startups. Allos is led by managing directors Don Aquilano, David Kerr, and John McIlwraith and has offices in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Chicago.

"The need for early-stage capital in Indiana and the greater Midwest continues to grow as highly talented founders launch and build innovative and disruptive technology companies.," said Aquilano. "We are most thankful for the continued support of our long-time investors as well as the addition of investors new to Allos and look forward to helping entrepreneurs build the next generation of high value enterprises."

Allos IV investors include the Indiana Next Level Fund, 50S Capital, and First Internet Bank of Indiana, as well as a number of successful tech entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 executives.

Allos has invested in more than 40 growth companies since its founding in 2010 and been recognized as one of the most active venture firms in Indiana. Notable investments include Lessonly, Assurex Health, Aware, Encamp, OneCause, Rimsys, Authenticx, and Maven, among others.

To learn more about Allos Ventures and its portfolio, visit AllosVentures.com.

About Allos Ventures: Allos Ventures targets investments in early-stage technology companies based in the Midwest. The firm focuses on investments in B2B software companies at the Seed or Series A stage in sectors such as Human Capital Management, RegTech, FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, and Transportation and Logistics Management. In addition to growth capital, portfolio companies benefit from the extensive operating and business-building experience of the firm's managing directors, who make themselves available as needed to support portfolio company growth.

