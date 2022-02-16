Annual contract value exceeds $1 billion in Q4 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.
"Robust demand for digital transformation projects in both the front and back-office resulted in continued strong growth for Pega," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "In 2022 and beyond, our goal is to capitalize on this demand to become the enterprise standard workflow engine, servicing backbone, and centralized brain for the largest and most demanding enterprises globally."
"As we get closer to exiting the cloud transition, I'm excited to see Pega achieve ACV of $1 billion for the first time in its history," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We're now experiencing improving profitability and cash flow that reveals the underlying power of our subscription model. This increasing profitability and accelerating ACV growth will keep us on the path to becoming a Rule of 40 business."
Financial and performance metrics (1)
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Total revenue
$
316,184
$
298,600
6 %
$
1,211,653
$
1,017,517
19 %
Net (loss) income - GAAP
$
(37,246)
$
4,006
*
$
(63,040)
$
(61,373)
(3) %
Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP
$
3,051
$
16,817
(82) %
$
18,812
$
(26,410)
*
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP
$
(0.46)
$
0.05
*
$
(0.77)
$
(0.76)
(1) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP
$
0.04
$
0.20
(80) %
$
0.22
$
(0.33)
*
* not meaningful.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Change
Year Ended
December 31,
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Pega Cloud
$ 81,446
$ 61,188
$ 20,258
33 %
$ 300,966
$ 208,268
$ 92,698
45 %
Maintenance
82,726
76,122
6,604
9 %
320,257
296,709
23,548
8 %
Subscription services
164,172
137,310
26,862
20 %
621,223
504,977
116,246
23 %
Subscription license (A)
85,022
95,897
(10,875)
(11) %
336,248
266,352
69,896
26 %
Subscription
249,194
233,207
15,987
7 %
957,471
771,329
186,142
24 %
Perpetual license
11,250
11,990
(740)
(6) %
32,172
28,558
3,614
13 %
Consulting
55,740
53,403
2,337
4 %
222,010
217,630
4,380
2 %
Total revenue
$ 316,184
$ 298,600
$ 17,584
6 %
$ 1,211,653
$ 1,017,517
$ 194,136
19 %
(A) Revenue from term licenses.
(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures.
2022 Guidance (1)
As of February 16, 2022, we are providing the following guidance:
(in millions)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Annual contract value growth
20 - 22%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
Non-GAAP (1)
Revenue
$1.46 - $1.49 billion
$1.46 - $1.49 billion
Net income (loss)
$(71.7) - $(50.4) million
$64.7 - $86.0 million
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(0.89) - $(0.62)
$0.75 - $1.00
(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 16, 2022.
Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-437-2398 (domestic), 1-323-994-2093 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1524699&tp_key=509709a596) by logging onto https://www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures
We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.
A reconciliation of our Non-GAAP and GAAP measures is at the end of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:
- our future financial performance and business plans;
- the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
- the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
- the timing of revenue recognition;
- management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
- variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
- reliance on key personnel;
- the impact of actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the Coronavirus ("COVID-19");
- reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
- compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
- the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
- the relocation of our corporate headquarters;
- the continued uncertainties in the global economy;
- foreign currency exchange rates;
- the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
- security breaches and security flaws;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, as well as intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties;
- our client retention rate; and
- management of our growth.
These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of February 16, 2022.
About Pegasystems
Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity. From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, we help the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Pega clients make better decisions and get work done with real-time AI and intelligent automation. And, since 1983, we've built our scalable architecture and low-code platform to stay ahead of rapid change. Our solutions save people time, so our clients' employees and customers can get back to what matters most. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit https://www.pega.com.
Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems Inc.
pegainvestorrelations@pega.com
617-866-6077
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Subscription services
$ 164,172
$ 137,310
$ 621,223
$ 504,977
Subscription license
85,022
95,897
336,248
266,352
Perpetual license
11,250
11,990
32,172
28,558
Consulting
55,740
53,403
222,010
217,630
Total revenue
316,184
298,600
1,211,653
1,017,517
Cost of revenue
Subscription services
32,240
26,003
120,446
98,886
Subscription license
579
510
2,389
2,644
Perpetual license
77
64
229
284
Consulting
52,267
50,318
213,299
209,099
Total cost of revenue
85,163
76,895
336,363
310,913
Gross profit
231,021
221,705
875,290
706,604
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
168,245
150,009
625,886
545,693
Research and development
69,065
59,366
260,630
236,986
General and administrative
25,899
18,260
83,506
67,452
Total operating expenses
263,209
227,635
970,022
850,131
(Loss) from operations
(32,188)
(5,930)
(94,732)
(143,527)
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain
(1,476)
1,159
(6,459)
3,704
Interest income
149
131
704
1,223
Interest expense
(2,209)
(5,565)
(7,956)
(19,356)
(Loss) income on capped call transactions
(16,090)
11,881
(23,633)
31,697
Other (loss) income, net
(19)
(4)
89
1,370
(Loss) income before (benefit from) income taxes
(51,833)
1,672
(131,987)
(124,889)
(Benefit from) income taxes
(14,587)
(2,334)
(68,947)
(63,516)
Net (loss) income
$ (37,246)
$ 4,006
$ (63,040)
$ (61,373)
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$ (0.46)
$ 0.05
$ (0.77)
$ (0.76)
Diluted
$ (0.46)
$ 0.05
$ (0.77)
$ (0.76)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
81,692
80,770
81,387
80,336
Diluted
81,692
86,080
81,387
80,336
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net (loss) income - GAAP
$ (37,246)
$ 4,006
*
$ (63,040)
$ (61,373)
(3) %
Stock-based compensation (2)
26,463
26,313
115,947
103,068
Capped call transactions
16,090
(11,881)
23,633
(31,697)
Litigation
9,782
1,675
18,198
3,823
Convertible senior notes
952
4,408
2,977
14,813
Headquarters lease
—
—
(15,111)
—
Amortization of intangible assets
982
919
3,987
3,970
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
1,476
(1,159)
6,459
(3,704)
Other
—
(384)
15
757
Income tax effects (3)
(15,448)
(7,080)
(74,253)
(56,067)
Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP
$ 3,051
$ 16,817
(82) %
$ 18,812
$ (26,410)
*
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP
$ (0.46)
$ 0.05
*
$ (0.77)
$ (0.76)
(1) %
Non-GAAP adjustments
0.50
0.15
0.99
0.43
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP
$ 0.04
$ 0.20
(80) %
$ 0.22
$ (0.33)
*
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP
81,692
86,080
(5) %
81,387
80,336
1 %
Non-GAAP Adjustments
3,795
—
4,487
—
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP
85,487
86,080
(1) %
85,874
80,336
7 %
* not meaningful.
(1) We believe that Non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to, or a substitute for, financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.
Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:
- Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.
- Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our Non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.
- Litigation: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings that originated outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
- Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. See "Note 11. Debt" in Item 8 of this Annual Report for additional information. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provide a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Headquarters lease: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.
- Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.
- Other: We have excluded gains and losses on our venture investments and incremental fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the live event portion of our 2020 PegaWorld conference. We believe excluding these amounts from our Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
(2) Stock-based compensation:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$ 4,933
$ 5,160
$ 21,822
$ 20,796
Selling and marketing
12,337
12,315
54,182
46,283
Research and development
6,070
5,819
25,413
22,885
General and administrative
3,123
3,019
14,530
13,104
$ 26,463
$ 26,313
$ 115,947
$ 103,068
Income tax benefit
$ (5,382)
$ (5,171)
$ (23,410)
$ (20,464)
(3) Effective income tax rates:
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
GAAP
52 %
51 %
Non-GAAP
22 %
22 %
Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 159,965
$ 171,899
Marketable securities
202,814
293,269
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
362,779
465,168
Accounts receivable
182,717
215,827
Unbilled receivables
226,714
207,155
Other current assets
68,008
88,760
Total current assets
840,218
976,910
Unbilled receivables
129,789
113,278
Goodwill
81,923
79,231
Other long-term assets
541,601
434,843
Total assets
$ 1,593,531
$ 1,604,262
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 15,281
$ 24,028
Accrued expenses
63,890
59,261
Accrued compensation and related expenses
120,946
123,012
Deferred revenue
275,844
232,865
Other current liabilities
9,443
20,969
Total current liabilities
485,404
460,135
Convertible senior notes, net
590,722
518,203
Operating lease liabilities
87,818
59,053
Other long-term liabilities
13,499
24,699
Total liabilities
1,177,443
1,062,090
Total stockholders' equity
416,088
542,172
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,593,531
$ 1,604,262
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Net (loss)
$ (63,040)
$ (61,373)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Non-cash items
161,690
93,795
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
(59,532)
(32,985)
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
39,118
(563)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
72,503
(321,683)
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(121,843)
423,448
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,712)
2,334
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(11,934)
103,536
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
171,899
68,363
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 159,965
$ 171,899
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV")
(in thousands, except percentages)
Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for term license and Pega Cloud contracts. Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription transition. Foreign currency exchange rate changes were a 1% headwind to ACV growth in 2021.
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Change
Pega Cloud
$ 363,970
$ 266,642
$ 97,328
37 %
Maintenance
330,904
304,488
26,416
9 %
Subscription services
694,874
571,130
123,744
22 %
Subscription license (1)
307,750
264,346
43,404
16 %
$ 1,002,624
$ 835,476
$ 167,148
20 %
(1) ACV from term licenses.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
BACKLOG
(in thousands, except percentages)
Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:
As of December 31, 2021:
Subscription services
Subscription
products (1)
Perpetual
license
Consulting
Total
Maintenance
Pega Cloud
1 year or less
$ 234,917
$ 330,426
$ 153,467
$ 10,952
$ 41,411
$ 771,173
58 %
1-2 years
65,502
220,231
14,968
4,505
8,917
314,123
23 %
2-3 years
38,432
124,969
1,955
2,252
5,512
173,120
13 %
Greater than 3 years
28,157
55,937
1,765
—
619
86,478
6 %
$ 367,008
$ 731,563
$ 172,155
$ 17,709
$ 56,459
$ 1,344,894
100 %
% of Total
28 %
54 %
13 %
1 %
4 %
100 %
Change since December 31, 2020
$ 37,093
$ 141,426
$ 53,341
$ 5,800
$ 34,847
$ 272,507
11 %
24 %
45 %
49 %
161 %
25 %
(1) Backlog from term licenses.
As of December 31, 2020:
Subscription services
Subscription
products (1)
Perpetual
license
Consulting
Total
Maintenance
Pega Cloud
1 year or less
$ 227,803
$ 248,223
$ 105,920
$ 11,514
$ 19,226
$ 612,686
57 %
1-2 years
54,509
193,064
7,962
395
346
256,276
24 %
2-3 years
28,320
104,542
4,928
—
851
138,641
13 %
Greater than 3 years
19,283
44,308
4
—
1,189
64,784
6 %
$ 329,915
$ 590,137
$ 118,814
$ 11,909
$ 21,612
$ 1,072,387
100 %
% of Total
31 %
55 %
11 %
1 %
2 %
100 %
(1) Backlog from term licenses.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Low
High
Annual contract value growth
20 %
22 %
Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP)
$
1,460
$
1,490
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(71.7)
$
(50.4)
Stock-based compensation
146.2
146.2
Litigation
24.0
24.0
Convertible senior notes
2.7
2.7
Amortization of intangible assets
3.9
3.9
Foreign currency transaction (gain)
(2.0)
(2.0)
Income tax effects
(38.4)
(38.4)
Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$
64.7
$
86.0
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP
$
(0.89)
$
(0.62)
Non-GAAP adjustments
1.64
1.62
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP
$
0.75
$
1.00
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP
81
81
Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP
5
5
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP
86
86
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.