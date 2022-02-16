Carrier to Collaborate with Marriott International to Shape Hotels of the Future Design collaboration aims to enable more sustainable buildings, improve the customer experience, shorten construction time and reduce construction costs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced it is collaborating with Marriott International to explore the development of new technologies to improve areas including in-room environment and hotel construction. Carrier, the leader in healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building solutions, will join forces with the Marriott Design Lab to develop advances such as optimized building systems for modular construction and IoT-connected hotels for an improved guest experience. Carrier will establish a dedicated collaboration team to innovate based on a multi-year agreement that demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable building practices and improving the guest experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier) (PRNewswire)

"Carrier has long pioneered disruptive new technologies in collaboration with our customers and we are excited to work with Marriott as a natural step in that journey," said Rajan Goel, Senior Vice President, Building Solutions Group, Carrier. "We will leverage Carrier's innovation capabilities to create differentiated healthier, safer, sustainable and intelligent solutions for the hospitality industry."

Carrier is an expert in providing healthy indoor environments, and its leading digital technologies can help to create a more intelligent, customer-focused hotel experience for guests. The collaboration with Marriott will also focus on how the construction of hotels can be streamlined to reduce cost, drive energy efficiency and shorten construction times.

"We are thrilled to work with Carrier, a leading innovator in sustainable building solutions, as we look to ways to enhance the travel experience for hotel guests, owners and employees across the industry," said Jeff Voris, Senior Vice President, Global Design Strategies, Marriott International.

The Marriott Design Lab is a Research and Development Lab working at the leading edge of design and innovation. Through multiple collaborations, Marriott will team up with industry leaders, including Carrier, to explore new products, technologies and solutions for the hospitality industry.

