Chiron Technology Services, Inc. Wins Two DoD Cyber Operations Training Contracts

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiron Technology Services, Inc. was awarded two prime contracts with a combined value of $23M to provide specialized, advanced, technical OCO (Offensive Cyber Operations) and DCO (Defensive Cyber Operations) training to the Department of Defense. The company has proprietary technology and capabilities that enable them to offer this training virtual, in-person, and worldwide.

"Chiron has made significant investments in an integrated and innovative training infrastructure and a broad spectrum of cybersecurity curriculum and exercises. This has allowed us to scale to meet our customers' increased training needs," said Jeff Weaver, CEO of Chiron, "These awards are due in large part to our team of talented engineers and instructors and their commitment to developing the tools and training necessary to build an effective cybersecurity workforce."

Chiron Technology Services, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity firm that provides training and customized engineering services designed to identify and solve our public and private sector clients' most difficult challenges.

Contact:

Victoria Scriba

410-672-1522

info@chirontech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Chiron Technology Services