CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Esme Recalls Children's Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Esme-Recalls-Childrens-Sleepwear-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard
American Landmaster Recalls Utility Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/American-Landmaster-Recalls-Utility-Vehicles-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards
Viking Range Recalls Freestanding Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Gas Leak and Fire Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Viking-Range-Recalls-Freestanding-Gas-Ranges-Due-to-Risk-of-Gas-Leak-and-Fire-Hazard
Valco Baby Recalls Snap Duo Trend Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Valco-Baby-Recalls-Snap-Duo-Trend-Strollers-Due-to-Fall-Hazard
In-Things Recalls Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Saksoff5th.com
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/In-Things-Recalls-Scarves-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standard-and-Burn-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Saksoff5th-com
Anecdote Candles Recalls Double-Wick Autumn Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Anthropologie
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Anecdote-Candles-Recalls-Double-Wick-Autumn-Candles-Due-to-Fire-and-Laceration-Hazards-Sold-Exclusively-at-Anthropologie
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
