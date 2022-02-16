GEARWRENCH Launches Random Acts of Kindness Giveaway

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEARWRENCH, the No. 1 professional-grade hand tool brand for pros, mechanics and auto techs worldwide, is excited to announce it is kicking off the racing season by celebrating customers on National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Celebrated each year on Feb. 17, National Random Acts of Kindness Day encourages acts of thoughtfulness and kindness to make the world a little brighter and better through simple gestures and actions.

In celebration of its customers on Random Acts of Kindness Day, GEARWRENCH is giving away a 17-piece SAE/Metric Folding Hex Key Set to randomly selected fans who Like and comment on their Facebook post on Feb. 17. (PRNewswire)

As we gear up for the 2022 racing season, we wanted to pay it forward to our customers ...

"As we gear up for the 2022 racing season, we wanted to pay it forward to our customers and those who truly are our biggest fans," said Janet Bolin, Senior Brand Manager for GEARWRENCH. "We always appreciate the positive product feedback and reviews we receive from our customers, and we are thrilled to give back and celebrate our customers on Random Acts of Kindness Day with this giveaway."

GEARWRENCH recently announced it has joined Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart and industrialist Gene Haas. Headlining the partnership is a five-race primary sponsorship of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of SHR that begins with the 2022 season. GEARWRENCH will be featured as an associate sponsor on the No. 4 Ford Mustang when not serving in a primary role.

Additionally, GEARWRENCH became the Official Tool Partner of SHR and gets naming rights to the main assembly area of SHR's 140,000-square-foot headquarters, which will be known as the GEARWRENCH Garage. To learn more about GEARWRENCH please visit www.GEARWRENCH.com.

To enter National Random Acts of Kindness Day Giveaway, follow GEARWRENCH on Facebook and comment on the GEARWRENCH Facebook post that will go live on Feb. 17 for a chance to win one 17-piece SAE/Metric Folding Hex Key Set. The keys are made with alloy steel for maximum strength to resist rotational distortion, are clearly marked for easy identification and rotate 270 degrees for greater access and torque.

For official contest rules, visit facebook.com/gearwrench.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEARWRENCH