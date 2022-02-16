IAOP Names Canon Business Process Services a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Leader for the 16th Straight Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has been named to the Leader category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP®) 2022 Global Outsourcing 100® list. The list defines the standard of excellence in outsourcing service delivery. This is the sixteenth straight year in which Canon has been named a Leader in The Global Outsourcing 100. Only four other companies, including some of the largest outsourcing and consulting companies in the world, have achieved the same record of distinction.

"The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "That's why we are especially proud of the providers named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100, who have demonstrated top quality and performance excellence during unprecedented times. Congratulations to Canon Business Process Services on being included among the very best in the world."

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.

The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers for their organizations. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. The organizations selected for The Global Outsourcing 100 are being recognized during the current IAOP 2022 Outsourcing World Summit®.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With

professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2022 by IAOP for the sixteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

