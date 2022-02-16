InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Signal for U-Turns (PHO-2717)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly visible warning system that enables you to alert other drivers when making a U-turn," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the U-TURN SIGNAL. My design could reduce stress and anxiety when stopped and waiting to make a legal U-turn."

The invention provides an effective way to signal when making a U-turn. In doing so, it offers a clear indication of the driver's intentions. As a result, it helps to prevent accidents and it enhances safety and communication. The invention features a highly visible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it can be adapted for use with other types of vehicles.

