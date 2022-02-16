MY MOXY SUPERFRUIT ENRICHED SHAMPOO CONDITIONER ANNOUNCED

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Niguel, CA-based Moxy Beauty Products announced the launch of Moxy Clarifying Shampoo and Moxy Conditioner. These two haircare products are aimed at delivering stronger, healthier hair for daily care routines through scientifically proven ingredients and enriching natural elements, without harsh or harmful chemicals.

Moxy Beauty Products' first product launch is informed by over 50 years of experience creating and selling ingredients to the personal care industry. With that experience, the team led by David Anderson aims to create new products that deliver a healthier haircare experience without harmful side effects for the consumer or damaging consequences to the environment.

The new clarifying shampoo and conditioner's official launch is on April 3rd, 2022. To support the launch, Moxy Beauty Products is hosting a Facebook and Instagram Live event at The Parlor Hair & Skin Care in Pasadena, Maryland.

The Moxy Clarifying Shampoo and Moxy Conditioner are currently available for pre-sale order through the link above for 20% off with code Presale20.

The newly launched Moxy Clarifying Shampoo and Moxy Conditioner are notably free of additives and chemicals which have long-lasting negative effects. These include sulfates, a chemical cleansing agent which can leave hair dry and unhealthy; katalon, a preservative that causes allergic reactions, especially in sensitive skin; parabens, which have been linked to a variety of health issues, including breast cancer; and silicon, which can be harmful to the skin and to the environment.

Moxy Beauty Products prioritize the use of natural, raw materials to remove the daily build-up while also nurturing and nourishing the hair. With superfruits like blueberry (Vaccinium Angustifolium) and cranberry (Vaccinium Macrocarpon), as well as biodegradable, plant-based cleaners, these haircare products remove oil and dirt while boosting volume and hydrating hair.

Anderson expanded on the impact this new clarifying shampoo and conditioner will have in the market. "We have been completely intentional about everything that is included in these products, as well as all that we left out. We are driven to create the best shampoos and conditioners from the available natural and science-backed ingredients for an effective, nourishing experience that is safer for us and the world we live in. Our team is about creating products that improve our health and happiness, and we look forward to sharing Moxy Beauty Products with the market on April 3rd."

