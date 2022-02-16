OUTSHINE® Launches Blended Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches, A Nutritious, On-The-Go Snack Perfect for the Whole Family Designed for both Kids and Adults, as 82% of Parents Share Their Kids' Snacks

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Snack Food Month, as many parents look to incorporate more nutritious snacks into their families' busy lifestyles, OUTSHINE®, a brand known for its wholesome frozen fruit bars, is launching new Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches, the company's first shelf-stable, take-anywhere snack to help satisfy kids and adults alike. Made with real fruit blended with non-fat yogurt, Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies will be available in four delicious fruit-forward flavors, including:

Blueberry Pear

Peach Raspberry

Strawberry Coconut

Pear Vanilla

A recent snacking habits survey conducted by Outshine found 60% of parents prefer kids' snacks over adult snacks, and 86% of parents are interested in snacks that appeal to the whole family. Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches were made with the whole family in mind. They feature delicious flavor combinations of fruit and yogurt, yet they are also shelf-stable, making them great choices for school lunches, car rides, and for taking to work. Additionally, each smoothie contains less than 10 grams of total sugar, zero grams of added sugars, no artificial flavors or colors, and no GMO ingredients*.

"We know convenience is critical for busy families – seven out of 10 parents are more likely to grab a shelf-stable snack over one they have to keep cold, make at home, cut or heat up. But finding nutritious, on-the-go options that appeal to the whole family can be challenging," said Doug Munk, Senior Director of New Business Ventures at Nestlé, who oversees innovation and new products. "Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies are a modern solution, and we're bringing everything that our fans love about our Fruit Bars to this new product, with delicious flavors that appeal to both kids and adults, in a convenient grab-and-go pouch with real fruit ingredients, zero grams of added sugars, and no artificial flavors or colors."

Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches are in the applesauce section of major retailers including Food Lion, select Kroger-owned stores and select Safeway Albertsons in the Pacific Northwest, for a suggested retail price of $4.49. The products are also available for purchase online through Amazon.

To learn more about the Outshine story and other product lines follow @OutshineSnacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.outshinesnacks.com/en

*SGS VERIFIED THE NESTLÉ PROCESS FOR MANUFACTURING THIS PRODUCT WITH NO GMO INGREDIENTS sgs.com/no-gmo

About OUTSHINE® Snacks

OUTSHINE® produces delicious and wholesome snacks made with high quality ingredients to refresh consumers from the inside out. With a wide variety of products and flavors including new Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies, Frozen Fruit Bars, Simply Indulgent Bars and Half-Dipped Fruit Bars dipped in dark chocolate, the OUTSHINE® brand offers refreshing snacks made with the goodness of real fruit and juice. OUTSHINE® is a registered trademark used under license by Froneri International Limited. Nestlé® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland. Other trademarks property of their respective owners, used with permission. For more information, please visit www.outshinesnacks.com, or follow OUTSHINE® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About the 2021 OUTSHINE® Parents Snacking Habits Survey

OUTSHINE® commissioned an independent research firm, Edelman Data x Intelligence, to conduct the 2021 OUTSHINE® Parents Snacking Habits Survey. It was a 10-minute quantitative online survey among 1,000 Gen-Z and Millennial parents in the US with children aged 1-12 years old. The data was nationally representative based on gender, region, and age, and was collected between July 19th-July 27th, 2021. As a member in good standing with The Insights Association as well as ESOMAR, Edelman Data x Intelligence conducts all research in accordance with local, national, and international laws as well as in line with all Market Research Standards and Guidelines.

